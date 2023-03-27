Royal Challengers Bangalore unveil brand new kit ahead of IPL 2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore unveiled their new kit for IPL 2023 at their special RCB Unbox event on Sunday (March 26) in Bengaluru. The team's captain Faf du Plessis and star player Virat Kohli unveiled the RCB jersey for IPL 2023.

The RCB franchise have not made too many changes to their kit. They have retained red and black as their primary jersey colors, but the sponsors of the team have changed. Qatar Airways has inked a long-term deal with RCB, and they are the new sponsors of the Bangalore-based franchise now.

RCB posted a few photos from their jersey launch event last night on Instagram. A Twitter user also shared a clip of the same. You can see the photos and video here:

Can Royal Challengers Bangalore win their 1st IPL trophy in 2023?

Despite being a part of every IPL season played so far, the Royal Challengers Bangalore are yet to win a championship. They have qualified for the finals thrice but suffered a defeat on all three occasions.

RCB also made it to the playoffs in 2020, 2021, and 2022. However, they could not qualify for the finals in any of the three seasons. This year, the team management has added some new faces like Reece Topley, Michael Bracewell, Rajan Kumar, Sonu Yadav, and Manoj Bhandage to their squad.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar thinks that RCB have the best bowling attack in IPL 2023. Here's what he said in a chat with Star Sports:

"Their bowling is perfect and even Maxwell can bowl. In this IPL, according to me, the best bowling attack belongs to RCB and that is their combined x-factor."

Apart from Reece Topley, RCB's bowling attack comprises of Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed and Glenn Maxwell. It will be interesting to see if RCB can end their title drought this year.

