India's opener and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was the mega purchase for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction in Mumbai on Monday, February 12.

Mandhana was the first player to go under the hammer. After some intense bidding between Mumbai Indians and RCB, she was finally sold to the Bangalore franchise for ₹3.4 crore.

Two more big names from India feature in RCB’s women’s team for the WPL. Aggressive keeper-batter Richa Ghosh was purchased for ₹1.9 crore, while Renuka Singh was bought for ₹1.5 crore.

Experienced Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who is a veteran of 131 ODIs and 134 T20Is, was also purchased by RCB for ₹1.7 crore. At ₹50 lakh, New Zealand captain Sophie Devine was a steal for RCB.

The Bangalore franchise, which was purchased by Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd for ₹901 crore, interestingly spend ₹9 crore of their ₹12 crore purse on the first five players.

In the second round of the accelerated auction, Bangalore purchased England captain Heather Knight for ₹40 lakh, South African all-rounder Dane van Niekerk for ₹30 lakh, and Australian pacer Megan Schutt for ₹40 lakh.

Players bought by RCB with prices in WPL Auction 2023

Below is the complete list of players purchased by the Bangalore franchise at the WPL Auction 2023 on Monday.

Smriti Mandhana (₹3.4 crore)

Sophie Devine (₹50 lakh)

Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore)

Renuka Singh (₹1.5 crore)

Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore)

Erin Burns (₹30 lakh)

Disha Kasat (₹10 lakh)

Indrani Roy (₹10 lakh)

Shreyanka Patil (₹10 lakh)

Kanika Ahuja (₹35 lakh)

Asha Shobana (₹10 lakh)

Heather Knight (₹40 lakh)

Dane van Niekerk (₹30 lakh)

Preeti Bose (₹30 lakh)

Poonam Khemnar (₹10 lakh)

Komal Zanzad (₹25 lakh)

Megan Schutt (₹40 lakh)

Sahana Pawar (₹10 lakh)

Apart from Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Lucknow are the other four WPL franchises. The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League will be held in Mumbai from March 4 to 26.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #WPL2023 A blockbuster start for the Royal Challengers at the #WPLAuction ! The coaches and the management react to our first four picks so far, on Bold Diaries. There’s also a wholesome snippet of the celebrations in the Indian team room courtesy @JioCinema A blockbuster start for the Royal Challengers at the #WPLAuction! The coaches and the management react to our first four picks so far, on Bold Diaries. There’s also a wholesome snippet of the celebrations in the Indian team room courtesy @JioCinema.#PlayBold #WPL2023 https://t.co/Twxpo0KVYe

A total of 22 matches will be played in the tournament, with Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium to host the matches.

