Royal Challengers Bengaluru share ticket refund details for two home matches after IPL 2025 suspension

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have announced ticket refunds for two of their home IPL 2025 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The two matches were scheduled to be held on May 13 and May 17, respectively, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Ad

The franchise stated on social media platform X that original ticket holders were eligible for a full refund, subject to terms and conditions. Physical ticket holders were advised to keep their tickets handy while digital ticket holders would get details on their registered email address or mobile number.

The franchise wrote on the platform:

"Original Ticket holders of #RCBvSRH and #RCBvKKR at the Chinnaswamy stadium, originally scheduled on the 13th and 17th of May 2025, are eligible for a full refund, subject to terms and conditions. Physical ticket holders are required to keep their tickets handy. Digital ticket holders will receive all the necessary details via your registered email and/or phone number soon."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

RCB in prime position to secure playoff spot before IPL 2025 gets suspended for a week

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 was suspended for one week on Friday, May 9. Prior to the suspension, RCB found themselves in a strong position to qualify for the playoffs, with 16 points in 11 matches and a net run-rate of +0.482.

The Rajat Patidar-led side were scheduled to take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow on Friday, May 9. They then had two home matches to finish the league phase of the season in Bengaluru.

RCB had a perfect record away from home in IPL 2025, having won each of their six matches, including wins in Chennai after 18 years and in Mumbai after 10 years. The franchise last reached an IPL final in 2016, where they lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shankar Shankar is a featured columnist for cricket at Sportskeeda. He has completed his education in B.E. (IEM) and PG Diploma in Multimedia Journalism and has a rich experience of around 7 years at various notable organizations.



Shankar enjoys the contests that cricket has to offer in various formats. His favorite teams are India and New Zealand and supports Manchester United in football. His all-time favorite cricketers are Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and Adam Zampa, for their varied traits and skills.



Shankar covered the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup held in India, which Australia won by beating India in the final. He strives to be sensible in his reporting to deliver accurate, relevant, and ethical information.



Aside from watching cricket, he also enjoys reading and watching movies. Know More