Royal Challengers Bengaluru sign Zimbabwe pacer as Lungi Ngidi’s replacement ahead of RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have named Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi for the remainder of IPL 2025. The South African pacer will leave the RCB squad before their last league match to fulfill his international cricket commitments.

RCB will face the SunRisers Hyderabad on May 23 and the Lucknow Super Giants on May 27.

Ngidi played only one match this season and picked up three wickets in his four-over spell after conceding 30 runs against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 3. He is leaving early to prepare with the South Africa contingent for their upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia, which commences on June 11 at Lord's.

Muzarabani will fill his void in the Royal Challengers team. He will join the franchise at his base price of INR 75 lakh. The lanky Zimbabwean pacer has yet to make his debut in the IPL, but has experience of playing in leagues all over the world. RCB's statement on the development read (via their official X handle):

"6 feet 8 inches tall, 28 year old Zimbabwean speedster - 𝗕𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗠𝘂𝘇𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗻𝗶 has been announced as RCB’s temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi who returns to South Africa on the 26th! Lungi continues to be available for our next home game. Welcome to #ನಮ್ಮRCB, Blessing!"

"When Lungi Ngidi goes, you can play Nuwan Thushara"- Aakash Chopra on RCB's playing XI during IPL 2025 playoffs

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra analyzed RCB's squad after IPL 2025 resumption and felt they have enough ammunition and back-up players to compete for the trophy even if a few players are unavailable. Speaking on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' he said:

"RCB have suddenly come together as a unit. It seems like everything is falling into place. It's good news for RCB because if Romario Shepherd hadn't been available after playing such a terrific knock, it would have become a bit of an issue. Then you would have been forced to play Liam Livingstone, but that's not the case now. When Lungi Ngidi goes, you can play Nuwan Thushara."

"At least, you are not forced to play Liam Livingstone. If he is not doing well, you can leave him out, but it would have only been possible if Romario Shepherd had stayed. Since Romario Shepherd is there, there is no problem. Another good news for RCB is that we are hearing that Josh Hazlewood might miss the league stage but be available for the playoffs. If that happens, another great news from RCB's perspective," Chopra added.

RCB, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings sealed their playoff spots in IPL 2025 on Sunday, May 18. Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals will now fight for the remaining spot in the coming days.

