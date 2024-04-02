Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and LSG's last matches in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will lock horns with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

The two franchises have locked horns four times since LSG came into existence in 2022. The Bengaluru-based franchise have won three times against Lucknow in the IPL. They beat LSG by 18 runs in their last encounter in the tournament at Ekana Cricket Stadium last year.

Batting first, the visitors put up 126/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a flying start, scoring 31 (30) and 44 (40), respectively. The duo shared a 62-run partnership for the opening wicket before the team suffered a collapse.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the pick of LSG bowlers, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/30, while Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra bagged two wickets apiece.

In response, Lucknow were bundled out for 108 in 19.5 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham top scored with 23 off 13 balls, while Amit Mishra, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, and Naveen-ul-Haq were the other batters to reach double digits.

Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma starred with the ball for RCB, picking up two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel returned with one wicket each.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 29.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 182/6 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli once again delivered the bat, staying unbeaten 83 runs off 59 balls in an innings laced with four sixes and as many boundaries. Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, and Dinesh Karthik also chipped in with 33 (21), 28 (19) and 20*(8), respectively.

Harshit Rana and Andre Russell starred with the ball for KKR, returning with two wickets apiece. Sunil Narine also bagged one wicket.

In response, KKR achieved the target with 19 balls to spare. Openers Sunil Narine and Philip Salt shared an 85-run partnership in the powerplay to provide a dream start for the Knight Riders.

Narine slammed 47 off 22, hitting five sixes and two boundaries. Salt scored 30 off 20, with the help of two sixes and as many boundaries.

Venkatesh Iyer and Shreyas Iyer then continued the carnage with the bat, scoring 50 (30) and 39*(24), respectively.

The Iyer duo took KKR past the finish line and helped the team register back-to-back wins to kick-start the 2024 season.

Mayank Dagar, Yash Dayal and Vijaykumar Vyshak picked up one wicket each for Bengaluru.

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

Lucknow Super Giants beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in their IPL encounter at Ekana Cricket Stadium on March 30.

Batting first, Lucknow put up 199/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock starred with the bat, scoring 54 off 38 in an innings comprising two sixes and five boundaries.

Stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya also starred with the bat, scoring 42 (21) and 43*(22), respectively.

Sam Curran emerged as the pick of Punjab bowlers, returning with figures of 3/28, while Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets.

In response, PBKS got off to a solid start as skipper Shikhar Dhawan led from the front. The left-hander smashed 70 off 50 in an innings laced with three sixes and seven boundaries. He shared a 102-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow, who scored 42 off 29 deliveries with the help of three sixes and as many boundaries.

Liam Livingstone and Prabhsmiran Singh got starts, scoring 28*(17) and 19(7), respectively, but failed to take the team past the finish line as PBKS managed to score 178/5.

Mayank Yadav, who clocked the fastest delivery of IPL 2024 at 155.8kmph, starred with the ball for the Lucknow-based franchise. The speedster returned with figures of 3/27 on a dream debut, while Mohsin Khan picked up two wickets.