Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of RCB and PBKS's last match in IPL 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 34th game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the game on Friday, April 18.

In their last meeting, RCB beat Punjab by 60 runs in match 58 of IPL 2024 in Dharamsala.

Asked to bat first, RCB posted 241/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli starred with the bat, scoring 92 runs off 47 balls in an innings laced with six maximums and seven boundaries. Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green also chipped in with 55 (23) and 46 (27), respectively.

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers, returning with three wickets, while Vidwath Kaverappa bagged two wickets. Skipper Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh bagged one wicket each.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

In response, Punjab were bundled out for 181 in 17 overs. Rilee Rossouw smashed 61 off 27 balls, while Shashank Singh, Jonny Bairstow, and Curran chipped in with 37 (19), 27 (16), and 22 (16), respectively.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker, picking up three wickets. Meanwhile, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, and Lockie Ferguson scalped two wickets apiece.

RCB vs PBKS IPL 2024 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2025 match

RCB beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in a one-sided game in their last IPL game in Jaipur on April 13.

Invited to bat first, the Royals put up 173/4 in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal put on a show with the bat, smashing 75 runs off 47 balls, including two sixes and 10 boundaries. Dhruv Jurel and Riyan Parag also chipped in with 35* (23) and 30 (22), respectively.

Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped one wicket each for RCB.

RCB vs RR 2025 scorecard.

In response, the visitors made light work of the chase by achieving the target with 2.3 overs to spare. Phil Salt smashed a quickfire 65 off 33 balls, hitting six maximums and five boundaries.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal stayed unbeaten on 62 (45) and 40 (28), respectively. Kumar Kartikeya was the only successful bowler for Rajasthan.

RCB vs RR 2025 scorecard.

PBKS' scorecard from their last IPL 2025 game

Punjab beat defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 16 runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Battling first, PBKS were bundled out for 111 in 15.3 overs. Harshit Rana bagged three wickets, while Varun Chakaravarthy and Sunil Narine scalped two apiece.

Openers Parbhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya chipped in with 30 (15) and 22 (15) before they suffered a collapse. Later, Shashank Singh and Nehal Wadhera scored in double digits to take the team past the 100-run mark.

PBKS vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

In response, KKR were bundled out for 95 in 15.1 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal spun a web around the Knight Riders, finishing with excellent figures of 4/28, while Maro Jansen bagged three wickets.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi put up a fighting effort, scoring 37 off 26, while skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Andre Russell added 17 off 17 and 11 deliveries, respectively. Rahane fell victim to a wrong lbw decision and didn't use a review, which triggered a collapse for the visitors. They lost their last eight wickets for 33 runs.

PBKS vs KKR 2025 scorecard.

