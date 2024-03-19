"Royal Challengers Delhi"- Fans troll RCB for new shade on IPL 2024 jersey

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have decided to make a significant change to their jersey for the IPL 2024 season. The colors of black, red and gold have been fundamental to their jerseys over the years.

However, this time around, RCB decided to replace the black from the IPL 2023 jersey with blue and have made red and blue the predominant combination in their new kit. The franchise also changed its logo and the name went from Royal Challengers 'Bangalore' to Royal Challengers 'Bengaluru'.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) weren't amused by the new look of the jersey. Some felt they needed to retain the black and gold, while many claimed that the jersey looked similar to the colour combination used by the Delhi Capitals.

"Royal challengers Delhi," wrote one fan.

Here are some of the reactions:

The announcement was made at the RCB Unbox event at Chinnaswamy Stadium. The men's team also gave a guard of honor to the victorious RCB team that won the WPL 2024 recently.

Virat Kohli hopeful of ending RCB's IPL drought soon

Star batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain, Virat Kohli reiterated at the Unbox event that he would be a part of the club till the end of his career. He shed light on wanting to fulfil the dreams of fans by winning their maiden IPL title and also wanting a feel of just how incredible it could be.

On this, he stated:

"Hopefully, we can double it up with the trophies. That will truly be something really special. As everyone knows, I am always gonna be here, trying to be a part of the group that wins for the first time. It's kind of dream of mine from so many years to know what it feels like to win the IPL."

With Smriti Mandhana and company giving the Royal Challengers their first piece of silverware, it will be interesting to see if Kohli and others can help the men's team achieve the same feat in IPL 2024.