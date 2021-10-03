×
"Royal Fixing Banglore" - Fans troll RCB and slam the third umpire for horrendous review decision in the first innings against PBKS

Twitter reactions after first innings in match 48 of IPL 2021
Twitter reactions after first innings in match 48 of IPL 2021
Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Oct 03, 2021 05:47 PM IST
News

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw the third umpire seemingly make an error by ruling Devdutt Padikkal not-out on a review for a caught-behind. However, there appeared to be a clear spike on the Snickometer. The decision caused uproar on Twitter as fans expressed their displeasure at the call and slammed the third umpire.

On the cricketing front, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell put on an exhibition of high-class stroke play in the first innings to shepherd his side to a decent total of 164/7 in front of PBKS.

The Sharjah pitches have been very slow this year and all the games played at the venue were low scoring affairs until today. But Maxwell's superlative batsmanship propelled the RCB side to score the highest total in Sharjah this year.

Fans also applauded Glenn Maxwell for his magnificent knock and put out intriguing content encompassing his past association with the Punjab franchise. Here are some of the best reactions:

"We can't do anything if you get clean bowled" #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/mcaTPE7FMD
Umpires playing their role for RCB.
#RCBvsPBKS #PBKSvsRCB https://t.co/aThlZc6krU
Third umpire right now 😂😂😂😂
#RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/tGfHfQUu3q
#RCBvsPBKS
Its OUT !!!!😡😡😡
Another Blunder by DRS System!!! https://t.co/uLlFvrtcRT
Royal Fixing Banglore ❤️

#RCBvsPBKS #RCB https://t.co/dK275wPi74
KL Rahul & Zinta ka while seeing Maxwell hitting sixes 😹😹

#RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/1MtdHqrzyx
#RCBvsPBKS
Glenn Maxwell to KL Rahul after hitting 97M long Six 💪💪 https://t.co/e8tGbze68Y
Maxi to #RCB this season has been what SKY was for #MI last season..
Performing consistently ✅
Flag bearer in Middle overs ✅
Winning match being till last Overs ✅
Unmatchable Maxwell!!
#RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/R3vQds71uJ
#RCBvsPBKS #PlayBold
#SaddaPunjab #RCB #Maxwell #PBKS

Glenn Maxwell Glenn Maxwell
For PBKS For RCB https://t.co/7GGKlvH0RT
😹😹 #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/E1LtfB0SE1
Preity zinta to Maxwell after match:
#RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/Civ8j4f9Iu
#RCBvsPBKS
1. Third umpire called this a not out
2. Meanwhile Third umpire in his room https://t.co/a8TWktH1j7
Ravi Bishnoi Deserves wicket here. #RCBvsPBKS https://t.co/GvOzFQoLTE
Terrible umpiring, mistakes like that is unforgivable with so much technology and help these days! #RCBvsPBKS #IPL2021

We have found a good combination where we have some depth as well as clarity of roles: RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar

RCB batting coach Sanjay Banagar has opined that the RCB has found an optimum balance in their batting line-up this year. Before the match against PBKS, speaking on the broadcast, Sanjay Bangar gave his views on what worked for the RCB batting unit this year and said:

Also Read

"We have found a good combination, where we have some depth as well as clarity of roles. Virat Kohli is consistently opening, AB de Villiers has been given the role of a finisher. We wanted to have a change in our middle-order and Maxwell has done his job very well. KS Bharat, in the few chances that he has got, has consolidated at no.3 and also taken on spinners. So quite a few things have gone well for us this season."

Coming into today's game, the pitch is still slow and not easy to bat on, so it will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings can chase down the target of 165.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
