"Royal Fixing Banglore" - Fans troll RCB and slam the third umpire for horrendous review decision in the first innings against PBKS

The IPL 2021 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw the third umpire seemingly make an error by ruling Devdutt Padikkal not-out on a review for a caught-behind. However, there appeared to be a clear spike on the Snickometer. The decision caused uproar on Twitter as fans expressed their displeasure at the call and slammed the third umpire.
On the cricketing front, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell put on an exhibition of high-class stroke play in the first innings to shepherd his side to a decent total of 164/7 in front of PBKS.
The Sharjah pitches have been very slow this year and all the games played at the venue were low scoring affairs until today. But Maxwell's superlative batsmanship propelled the RCB side to score the highest total in Sharjah this year.
Fans also applauded Glenn Maxwell for his magnificent knock and put out intriguing content encompassing his past association with the Punjab franchise. Here are some of the best reactions:
We have found a good combination where we have some depth as well as clarity of roles: RCB batting coach Sanjay Bangar
RCB batting coach Sanjay Banagar has opined that the RCB has found an optimum balance in their batting line-up this year. Before the match against PBKS, speaking on the broadcast, Sanjay Bangar gave his views on what worked for the RCB batting unit this year and said:
Also Read
"We have found a good combination, where we have some depth as well as clarity of roles. Virat Kohli is consistently opening, AB de Villiers has been given the role of a finisher. We wanted to have a change in our middle-order and Maxwell has done his job very well. KS Bharat, in the few chances that he has got, has consolidated at no.3 and also taken on spinners. So quite a few things have gone well for us this season."
Coming into today's game, the pitch is still slow and not easy to bat on, so it will be interesting to see if the Punjab Kings can chase down the target of 165.
Q. Was third umpire's decision right?
Yes
No
18 votes so far