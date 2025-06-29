RR batter produces second match-winning fifty in as many days, seals game with a six in SO vs LAKR MLC 2025 [Watch]

By Rishab Vm
Published Jun 29, 2025 12:14 IST
Seattle Orcas team in MLC 2025. [Image: Seattle Orcas/X]

Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Shimron Hetmyer produced a second match-winning fifty in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 season in as many games. His unbeaten knock took Seattle Orcas to their second win of the tournament as they beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by five wickets on Saturday, June 28.

Los Angeles Knight Riders batted first and posted a total of 202/4 on the board. In reply, Seattle Orcas were five down for 160 inside the 16th over. Walking in at number five, Shimron Hetmyer played another brilliant knock in the MLC 2025 season.

His team needed 61 runs off 35 balls as he unleashed his power hitting for the second time in as many games. The left-hander smacked an unbeaten 64 off just 26 balls, striking four boundaries and six maximums at a strike-rate of 246.15 to take his team over the line with a ball to spare. He once again smashed a six to finish the game in style.

Seattle Orcas, who had lost five games in a row, pulled off their second consecutive win and are now fourth on the MLC 2025 points table. Hetmyer bagged yet another 'Player of the Match' award.

Shimron Hetmyer scored an unbeaten 97 against MI New York for Seattle's first win of MLC 2025

Just a day earlier on June 27, Shimron Hetmyer produced a sensational knock as Seattle Orcas recorded their first victory of the MLC 2025 season. Up against MI New York, they were set a massive target of 238.

Batting under immense pressure, Hetmyer showcased his class and power, playing an innings for the ages. He smashed an unbeaten 97 off just 40 balls after walking out to bat at number six. His blistering innings was laced with five boundaries and nine sixes at a strike-rate of 242.50.

Hetmyer struck a six off the last ball of the match to help Seattle Orcas seal an epic run-chase by three wickets. He bagged the 'Player of the Match' award for his exceptional knock.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

