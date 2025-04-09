Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) are facing off in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash on Wednesday, April 9. During the first innings of the game with Gujarat batting, a Rajasthan fan brought out the 'Pushpa' celebration after the fall of a wicket.
On the first delivery of the 17th over, Rajasthan pacer Sandeep Sharma dismissed GT batter Sherfane Rutherford (7). It was a length ball wide of the off stump, which Rutherford ended up edging to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson.
As the wicket fell, and the camera shifted to the fans in the stands, an RR fan was seen bringing out the 'Pushpa' celebration.
Having hit a six on his first delivery, Rutherford was looking good, but his stay was cut short soon enough.
GT post a massive total against RR in the first innings
Batting first at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, home team Gujarat Titans put up a massive total on the board in the first innings. Opener Sai Sudharsan carried on his brilliant form and consistency, smashing a 53-ball 82 with eight fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 154.72.
While skipper Shubman Gill was dismissed early, Jos Buttler (36 off 25) and Shahrukh Khan (36 off 20) played crucial knocks in the middle. Rahul Tewatia (24 not out off 12) and Rashid Khan (12 off four), applied the finishing touches as they put up 217/6 on the board.
Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets each for RR while Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma bagged a wicket apiece. Chasing the big target, the visitors got off to a poor start and were in early trouble.
At the time of writing, Rajasthan had already lost two wickets inside the first three overs of their run chase with 18 runs on the board. They will need to big partnership to get back into the game from this situation.
