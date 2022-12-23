RR IPL Player List 2023: Complete list of players bought at IPL auction by Rajasthan Royals 

Last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals (RR) had an almost balanced squad ready before the IPL auction 2023. With ₹13.2 crore in the bag and clear targets in the head, they quietly acquired nine players, using a total of ₹9.85 crore.

They started a bit too adventurously though. England middle-order batter Harry Brook went for a massive ₹13.25 crore only because RR put a maximum possible bid of ₹13 crore for him. SunRisers Hyderabad accepted the increased price, and the inaugural champions should think they dodged a bullet.

Former West Indian captain Jason Holder became their first signing of the season for ₹5.75 crore. He can be seen as a good buy considering they needed an all-rounder but didn't have the budget to go for Sam Curran and the like. The former Lucknow Super Giants man has 44 wickets in the last three IPL seasons.

RR then signed Donavon Ferreira for ₹50 lakh (Kolkata Knight Riders helped raise the price from ₹20 lakh). Ferreira is a wicketkeeper-batter who plays for the Titans in South Africa's domestic league, the CSA T20 challenge. The 24-year-old middle-order batter averages 41.46 and boasts a strike rate of 153.56 in 26 T20s.

They signed another 'keeper at the IPL auction 2023 - 20-year-old local boy Kunal Singh Rathore for ₹20 lakh. The youngster made his domestic debut in all formats this year. He batted in the top order in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and scored 147 runs at a strike rate of 128.94 in seven matches.

They came alive as the accelerated auction went on, signing Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa (making an interesting pairing with Yuzvendra Chahal) for ₹1.5 crore, former Chennai Super Kings fast bowler KM Asif for ₹30 lakh, and former Mumbai Indians leg-spinner and Murugan Ashwin for ₹20 lakhs.

All players, signed at base price, would be decent backups to their first XI.

The Royals then roped in a couple of domestic talents for ₹20 lakhs each at the IPL auction 2023 - Himachal Pradesh all-rounder Akash Vashisht (322 runs and seven wickets from 17 T20s) and Abdul Basith, a 24-year-old off-spin all-rounder from Kerala.

Their most high-profile signing was kept for the end of the IPL auction 2023 - former England captain Joe Root for ₹1 crore. Although he's unlikely to feature in the starting XI, he'll be a decent backup in spin-friendly conditions.

Players bought by RR with prices in IPL Auction 2023

Jason Holder - ₹5.75 crore Donavon Ferreira - ₹50 lakh Kunal Singh Rathore - ₹20 lakh Adam Zampa - ₹1.5 crore KM Asif - ₹30 lakh Murugan Ashwin - ₹20 lakh Akash Vashisht - ₹20 lakh Abdul Basith - ₹20 lakh Joe Root - ₹1 crore

