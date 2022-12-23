"RR may have done other teams a favour by pushing SRH"- Fans react as SRH snap up Harry Brook for whopping INR 13.25 crore

England's young star Harry Brook has hit a jackpot, as he was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping INR 13.25 crore. That makes him the second most expensive English player in IPL auction, after Ben Stokes.
Brook has been in sensational form recently, thanks to his three centuries in as many Tests in the recent Test series in Pakistan. He's also a T20 World Cup winner with England. However, fans are having mixed reactions to the price tag at which SRH went for the England youngster.
Here are some of the reactions to Harry Brook's maiden IPL contract:
Harry Brook could become a future IPL superstar
Jonny Bairstow's freak injury probably allowed Brook to become a part of England's T20 World Cup squad. However, very few will argue that the youngster deserved it, as he has played some incredible knocks in T20 leagues around the world and is highly rated back home as well.
He has played just 17 T20Is for England at a decent strike rate of 137.77. However, he showed why he's hailed as a future star after scoring 480 runs in just three Tests in the away series against Pakistan.
His three hundreds played a huge role in helping England whitewash Pakistan as Brooks proved to be a perfect middle-order batter for the visitors' 'BazBall' ideology. Ben Stokes even hailed Brook as the Virat Kohli of English cricket, proving why he could be a superstar across formats.
Having spent almost Rs 22 crores on two players, it will be interesting to see where SRH spend the rest of their money to build their squad.
Current SRH squad: Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal
