"RR may have done other teams a favour by pushing SRH"- Fans react as SRH snap up Harry Brook for whopping INR 13.25 crore

England's young star Harry Brook has hit a jackpot, as he was snapped up by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the IPL 2023 auction for a whopping INR 13.25 crore. That makes him the second most expensive English player in IPL auction, after Ben Stokes.

Brook has been in sensational form recently, thanks to his three centuries in as many Tests in the recent Test series in Pakistan. He's also a T20 World Cup winner with England. However, fans are having mixed reactions to the price tag at which SRH went for the England youngster.

Here are some of the reactions to Harry Brook's maiden IPL contract:

England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy Harry Brook has just been bought for over £1.3million in the IPL auction 🤯 Harry Brook has just been bought for over £1.3million in the IPL auction 🤯 https://t.co/1m8KVVCBqy

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The moment SRH got Harry Brook. The moment SRH got Harry Brook. https://t.co/RSHLwWYdrK

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Harry Brook is already went out of his house to book his favourite car. Harry Brook is already went out of his house to book his favourite car.

Matt Roller @mroller98 Sunrisers Hyderabad spend INR 13.25 crore (£1.325m approx) on Harry Brook at the IPL auction after a three-way bidding war with RCB and Rajasthan Royals



Caps an incredible breakthrough year for him across formats Sunrisers Hyderabad spend INR 13.25 crore (£1.325m approx) on Harry Brook at the IPL auction after a three-way bidding war with RCB and Rajasthan RoyalsCaps an incredible breakthrough year for him across formats

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash #SRH ’s OTT bid for Brook and 8 Cr. Plus for Mayank might have shaved off a few crores from Ben Stokes’ bidding tussle. #JustSaying #SRH’s OTT bid for Brook and 8 Cr. Plus for Mayank might have shaved off a few crores from Ben Stokes’ bidding tussle. #JustSaying

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Wow! Harry Brook for 13.25 L - RR May have done Other teams a favour by pushing SRH that far .. Now Punjab with lesser requirements might hold the aces … Other teams in the race too .. #IPL2023Auction Wow! Harry Brook for 13.25 L - RR May have done Other teams a favour by pushing SRH that far .. Now Punjab with lesser requirements might hold the aces … Other teams in the race too .. #IPL2023Auction

Nikhil 🏏 @CricCrazyNIKS Harry Brook, the all-format star, a long term investment and rightly getting good bids. Harry Brook, the all-format star, a long term investment and rightly getting good bids.

Shubh Aggarwal @shubh_chintak #IPLAuction Surprised that Williamson and Rahane got picked but Rilee Rossouw is unsold. Meanwhile, RR were keen to spend all their purse on Brook. The auction is weird already Surprised that Williamson and Rahane got picked but Rilee Rossouw is unsold. Meanwhile, RR were keen to spend all their purse on Brook. The auction is weird already 😂 #IPLAuction

Vinayakk @vinayakkm RR entered the auction with Rs 13.20 crore purse remaining. They have gone up to Rs 13 crore for Harry Brook. And pull out when they can't bid anymore. Heh, mad start. RR entered the auction with Rs 13.20 crore purse remaining. They have gone up to Rs 13 crore for Harry Brook. And pull out when they can't bid anymore. Heh, mad start.

Harry Brook could become a future IPL superstar

Jonny Bairstow's freak injury probably allowed Brook to become a part of England's T20 World Cup squad. However, very few will argue that the youngster deserved it, as he has played some incredible knocks in T20 leagues around the world and is highly rated back home as well.

He has played just 17 T20Is for England at a decent strike rate of 137.77. However, he showed why he's hailed as a future star after scoring 480 runs in just three Tests in the away series against Pakistan.

His three hundreds played a huge role in helping England whitewash Pakistan as Brooks proved to be a perfect middle-order batter for the visitors' 'BazBall' ideology. Ben Stokes even hailed Brook as the Virat Kohli of English cricket, proving why he could be a superstar across formats.

Having spent almost Rs 22 crores on two players, it will be interesting to see where SRH spend the rest of their money to build their squad.

Current SRH squad: Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Aiden Markram, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes