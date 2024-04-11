RR skipper Sanju Samson fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining slow over rate in last-ball loss against GT in IPL 2024 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson has been fined ₹12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in the final-ball thriller against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 10.

RR were found to be five minutes behind the cut-off time and were handed an on-field penalty for the last over of the contest. Right-arm pacer Avesh Khan had to defend 15 runs with only four fielders on the boundary line. Although the game stretched to the final ball, GT prevailed, courtesy of a Rashid Khan cameo to end RR's winning start to the season.

Throughout the season, the likes of Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill have been fined for the same offense. Since it was RR's first breach of the season, only skipper Samson will be fined.

If the inaugural winners repeat the same mistake, then the captain's fine will be doubled, and members of the playing XI will be fined too. A prospect of a match ban for the captain arises if the slow over rate is observed for a third time in the season.

“As it was his team’s first offense of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offenses, Samson was fined ₹12 lakhs,” a release from the IPL stated

RR were in command at one stage after being tasked to defend 197 for their fifth win in a row.

GT seemed out of the chase after losing too many wickets in the middle overs, but the pair of Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped GT complete their second-highest run chase in the IPL.

"196 was a winning score I thought" - Sanju Samson

RR had recently chased down 184 runs against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the same venue, but there was heavy dew on that occasion. Although RR were without Nandre Burger for the clash against GT, the hosts were backed to defend the score with no dew on offer.

After Kuldeep Sen and Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets between them in the middle overs, it looked like GT left too much for the death overs yet again. However, 20 runs from the penultimate over meant that Gujarat were back in the contest.

"It's very hard to speak at the moment. It's the hardest job when the team loses. After a few hours, I might be able to tell you where we exactly lost. I think to be honest, you have to give credit to the Gujarat Titans. That's the beauty of this tournament so we can't demand success. We have to take the learnings and move forward. When I was batting I thought somewhere around 180 would be good," Samson said during the post-match presentation.

RR are next scheduled to face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) next in Mullanpur on Saturday, April 13.