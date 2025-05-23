RR star spotted at Bandra restaurant in Mumbai post team's IPL 2025 exit [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was spotted in Mumbai after his team's exit from the IPL 2025 season. The Royals failed to make the playoffs and have played all their league matches.

RR's last match was against the Chennai Super Kings, which they won by six wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal played a handy knock of 19-ball 36 in the chase of 188.

The RR opener was spotted at a restaurant in Bandra in Mumbai, a couple of days after their last game. He was wearing a brown T-shirt with black pants and a black cap. Jaiswal also waved at the paparazzi before posing for pictures.

Yashasvi Jaiswal had an impressive season despite RR's exit

RR did not have a memorable campaign this IPL 2025 season. The team failed to finish several close games, some of which they should have won comfortably. They finished ninth on the table with just four wins and eight points from 14 matches.

However, their opener and star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal had an impressive season. He finished as their leading run-getter with 559 runs from 14 matches at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 159.71.

Jaiswal was consistent for RR through the season, slamming six half-centuries. His knock in their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also helped them end the season on a positive note.

He hit five boundaries and two sixes in his knock of 36 runs, scoring at a strike-rate of 189.47. Jaiswal will potentially next be seen in action for Team India during their five-match Test series against England in June this year.

