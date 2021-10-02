RR vs CSK, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face a herculean task when they take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 47 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

After an unexpected win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) thanks to Kartik Tyagi’s heroics, RR have gone down to Delhi, Hyderabad and Bangalore without putting up a fight. With four wins from 11 games, they will need a miraculous effort to make the top four from here.

CSK became the first team to qualify for the IPL 2021 playoffs following their six-wicket triumph over SRH. They are yet to lose a game in the UAE leg and will be keen to keep the winning momentum going against RR.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RR vs CSK - Today Match Playing XI

RR playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Josh Hazlewood

RR vs CSK - Full squads

RR: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Robin Uthappa, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishanth

RR vs CSK - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, Virender Sharma

Third Umpire: Tapan Sharma

Match Referee: Narayanankutty V

RR vs CSK: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. The Royals have decided to make a number of changes to their side. Shivam Dube, Glenn Phillips, Akash Singh and Mayank Markande are all in the playing XI.

Also Read

CSK have given a chance to KM Asif while resting Deepak Chahar. Sam Curran has replaced Dwayne Bravo.

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far