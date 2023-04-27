RR vs CSK, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss and chose to bat first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur in match number 37 of the ongoing IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 27.

Rajasthan will head into the game on the back of two successive losses and will be keen to return to winning ways by beating Chennai for the second time this season. With four wins from their first seven fixtures, RR are placed third in the IPL 2023 points table.

Chennai, on the other hand, are currently atop the standings. MS Dhoni and Co. have lost just two of their seven games.

The two sides had squared off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium earlier in the tournament. Rajasthan posted a decent 176-run total. The contest proved to be a last-over thriller, with RR eking out a narrow three-run win.

List of substitute players for the RR vs CSK match

Rajasthan Royals: Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, Riyan Parag, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar.

Speaking at the toss, RR captain Sanju Samson emphasized that they want to stick to their strength of defending a total. He also shared his excitement as it is Rajasthan's 200th IPL game.

"We would like to bat first. We like to stick to our strength, which is to defend. It feels really great to play RR's 200th game, feels great to be playing for 10 years. Would love to see some pink here today, but it's yellow and we know that the reason is." said Samson

CSK skipper MS Dhoni, meanwhile, pointed out that bounce is expected to be on the lower side, considering the pitch at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. He added:

"This pitch has decent pace but the average bounce is slightly less. We are trying to build characters in our team and make them believe in themselves."

While Chennai did not make any changes to their starting XI, Adam Zampa replaced Trent Boult in Rajasthan's XI. Samson revealed that Boult missed out due to a niggle.

RR vs CSK playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh.

