PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tasted another defeat at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. They have been a shadow of a team so far and had another tough loss in Chandigarh against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8.

Playing just his fourth IPL match, Priyansh Arya hit a mind-boggling 39-ball hundred. The Delhi-born southpaw was magnificent, hammering a century when all the other PBKS batters got out early. Punjab made 220/6, also thanks to Shashank Singh's 52*.

Chennai, in reply, fell 18 runs short. Devon Conway hit a half-century, but it came at a sluggish rate. MS Dhoni, who batted at number five, made 27 off 12, but Punjab bowlers were superb.

Now that Match 12 of IPL 2025 is in the history books, let us look at the list of award winners, scorecard and records broken from the PBKS vs CSK clash.

List of all award winners in PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya swooped in almost all the awards in the post-match presentation ceremony after the PBKS vs CSK. After all, he hit a fantastic century in the first innings, which set the platform for PBKS.

Due to his immense ball-striking, Arya got five of the six awards available. Only Lockie Ferguson, with the most dot balls, got the bowling award. Below are all the records that were distributed:

Electric Striker of the Match: Priyansh Arya (Strike rate of 245.23)

Fantasy King of the Match: Priyansh Arya (211 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Priyansh Arya (9 sixes) Most

Fours in the Match: Priyansh Arya (7 fours)

Most Dot balls in the Match: Lockie Ferguson (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Priyansh Arya (103 off 42)

PBKS vs CSK match scorecard

Punjab Kings batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

For the majority of the first innings, it was only Priyansh Arya vs CSK and not PBKS against Chennai. The southpaw hit the very first ball to a maximum, giving us a teaser of what was about to come.

Arya smashed every CSK bowler with utter disdain, hammering seven boundaries and nine lusty blows en route to his hundred. Shashank Singh's was 52* off 36 was equally important at the fag end of the innings.

For CSK, Khaleel Ahmed and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each, while Matheesha Pathirana (0/52) was the costliest bowler.

CSK batting scorecard vs PBKS [Sportskeeda]

The Chennai Super Kings batting unit didn't play according to the match situation. Devon Conway operated at 125 for the majority of his innings when the required run rate was touching 15.00.

He was retired out after 69, becoming the first CSK batter to get out in this fashion. Meanwhile, Shivam Dube (42 off 27) and MS Dhoni (27 off 12) hit some blows but by that time, the match went out of their hands. Lockie Ferguson chipped in with wickets of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dube.

PBKS vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

For only the second time, Chennai have lost four consecutive matches in an IPL season. Meanwhile, Punjab have finally won their first match in Mullanpur. On that note, let's look at the top milestones broken pr created in the PBKS vs CSK clash:

Devon Conway completed his 1000 runs in IPL, taking 24 innings to get there (third-fastest). Priyansh Arya's 39-ball hundred is the joint-third-fastest in IPL history alongside Travis Head. Priyansh Arya has now become the first batter in T20 history to make a century when other top six batters failed to get into double digits. Arya is now also just fourth player to hit a six off the very first ball of an IPL match.

