RR vs CSK memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

The Rajasthan Royals defeated the Chennai Super Kings in a run-fest at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in IPL 2021 on Saturday night. RR skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and invited CSK to bat first in Match no. 47 of the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Initially, it seemed like Sanju's decision had backfired because the Super Kings destroyed the Royals in the first innings. Opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad became the first centurion of IPL 2021 UAE leg while Ravindra Jadeja played a brilliant knock of 32 runs from 15 balls to guide CSK to 189/4 in 20 overs.

Rahul Tewatia picked up a three-wicket haul while Chetan Sakariya dismissed one CSK batter. However, none of the other RR bowlers managed to take a wicket in the first innings. RR's overseas star Mustafizur Rahman leaked 51 runs in his four wicketless overs.

Looking at the recent results of RR and CSK in IPL 2021, not many would have expected Rajasthan to win the match after the first innings. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Evin Lewis stunned everyone by scoring 77 runs in the first five overs. Jaiswal completed his half-century in 19 deliveries before losing his wicket to KM Asif.

CSK dismissed Evin Lewis soon after but Shivam Dube played the best knock of his IPL career to keep RR's hopes alive in the race to the IPL 2021 playoffs. The former RCB star smashed an unbeaten 42-ball 64, hitting four fours and the same number of sixes to guide his team home in the 18th over.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2021 match between RR and CSK. They shared quite a few funny memes. Here are the top ten memes:

