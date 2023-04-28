RR vs CSK: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Batting first after winning the toss in their 200th IPL game, RR posted 202/5 on the board as Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 77 off 43. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa then claimed 3/22 as CSK were restricted to 170/6 in their chase.

Chennai got off to a slow start as the law of averages caught up with Devon Conway. After four consecutive fifties, he looked completely out of sorts against RR and fell for 8 off 16. The left-hander tried to take on Zampa, but only found mid-off. Gaikwad looked good during his 47 off 29, but also fell to the Rajasthan leggie, skying a lofted hit.

Ravichandran Ashwin then struck a double blow in the 11th over as Ajinkya Rahane (15) and ‘Impact Player’ Ambati Rayudu (0) found fielders while trying to take on the off-spinner.

Shivam Dube (52 off 33) and Moeen Ali (23 off 12) briefly lifted CSK’s hopes, adding 51 for the fifth wicket in quick time. Moeen took on Yuzvendra Chahal after which Dube struck Ashwin for consecutive sixes in his last over.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



wickets in an over for him!



lose Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu.



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-37



#TATAIPL | #RRvCSK | @rajasthanroyals He is on a roll, this @ashwinravi99 wickets in an over for him! #CSK lose Ajinkya Rahane and Ambati Rayudu.

The stand did not last long enough though as Moeen was caught behind trying to slash a delivery from Zampa outside off. Dube carried on attacking and reached a fine half-century before being dismissed off the last ball of the match.

Jaiswal 77, Jurel cameo lift RR to 202/5

RR opener Jaiswal smashed 77 off only 43 balls as his team put up 202/5 after electing to bat first. The left-hander was the dominant partner in the opening stand of 86 with Jos Buttler (27 off 21).

Jaiswal got Rajasthan off to a blazing start, whacking Akash Singh for three fours in the first over. MS Dhoni gave the left-arm pacer another over and this time Jaiswal helped himself to three fours and a six, which was launched over long-on.

The left-handed batter had raced to 40 off 21 by the end of the powerplay even as Buttler was batting on 23 off 15, with the team's score reading 64/0. Jaiswal raced to a 26-ball fifty, but there was some respite for CSK as Ravindra Jadeja had Buttler caught at long-on.

Skipper Sanju Samson (17) was also caught in the deep, miscuing an off-cutter from Tushar Deshpande. In the same over, Jaiswal was caught at backward point off another slower ball as Chennai made a strong comeback.

Shimron Hetmyer (8) chopped a carrom ball from Maheesh Theekshana back into his stumps. RR were in danger of squandering a great start, but Dhruv Jurel (34 off 15) and Devdutt Padikkal (27* off 13) added 48 for the fifth wicket in quick time.

After striking Deshpande for a four and six in the penultimate over, Jurel began the 20th over bowled by Matheesha Pathirana with a maximum and a four before being run-out by a direct hit from Dhoni.

RR vs CSK: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

RR opener Jaiswal struck eight fours and four sixes in his 77, while Jurel’s 34 came at a strike rate of 226.67. With the ball, leggie Zampa made up for Trent Boult's absence, claiming three crucial wickets.

For CSK, Deshpande picked up 2/42, while Theekshana was economical with figures of 1/24. Dube scored a valiant fifty in a losing cause, slamming two fours and four sixes.

Jaiswal was named Player of the Match for his swashbuckling knock.

