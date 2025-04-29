RR vs GT (28/4): Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bowling first after winning the toss, RR conceded 209-4 in their 20 overs. However, 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed the second-fastest IPL hundred (35 balls) as Rajasthan romped home in just 15.5 overs.

Suryavanshi played a once-in-a-lifetime innings as GT bowlers could only watch in awe. He launched Mohammed Siraj for a six down the ground in the first over. In the fourth over bowled by Ishant Sharma, he showed no respect to the veteran seamer and clobbered him for three sixes and two fours. With a smashing boundary off Washington Sundar, he raced to a 17-ball fifty.

In the 10th over bowled by GT debutant Karim Janat, Suryavanshi smashed three sixes and three fours. At the halfway stage, RR were 144-0. Suryavanshi reached the fastest IPL hundred by an Indian when he launched Rashid Khan for a maximum over the midwicket boundary. His stunning knock (101 off 38) balls ended when he was knocked over by a yorker from Prasidh Krishna.

Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal (70* off 40) added 166 for the first wicket, the highest partnership for any wicket for Rajasthan in the IPL, bettering the 155 by Devdutt Padikkal and Jos Buttler in April 2022. While Suryavanshi struck seven fours and 11 sixes, Jaiswal hit nine fours and two maximums. Skipper Riyan Parag (32*) off 15 came in and put the finishing touches.

Top 3 shines again as GT post 200-plus total

Sent into bat, Gujarat yet again got off to a great start as the in-form pair of Shubman Gill (84 off 50) and Sai Sudharsan (39 off 30) added 93 in 10.2 overs. Sudharsan was looking good for another half-century when he was caught at long on off Maheesh Theekshana's bowling. Gill and Buttler (50* off 26) then added 74 for the second wicket at a brisk pace.

For the second game in a row, Gill missed out on a hundred as he lofted a full toss from Theekshana to long-off. His fine knock featured five fours and four sixes. Sundar (13) and Rahul Tewatia (9) perished cheaply, but Buttler was there till the end to put the finishing touches to Gujarat's innings.

RR vs GT: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

14-year-old Suryavanshi hammered a sensational record-breaking ton for RR. Jaiswal also impressed with 70* off 40 balls. With the ball, Theekshana picked up two key wickets.

For GT, Gill led from the front with his 84, while Buttler hammered another quick-fire half-century.

Suryavanshi was the straightforward choice for Player of the Match for his sensational 101 off 38 balls.

