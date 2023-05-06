RR vs GT: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Batting first after winning the toss, RR were bundled out for 118 in 17.5 overs as GT spinners Rashid Khan (3/14) and Noor Ahmad (2/25) starred with the ball. Gujarat romped him in the chase, needing just 13.5 overs to overhaul Rajasthan’s score.

RR paid the price for a poor batting display as they never got any momentum into their innings. Jos Buttler (8) fell cheaply again. After smashing Hardik Pandya for consecutive boundaries in the second over, he slashed the pacer to short third man.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson lifted Rajasthan to 47/1 at the end of five overs. However, a horrific mix-up led to the run-out of the former for 14. Samson cut a short and wide delivery from Rashid towards backward point. A brilliant diving stop led to some confusion as Samson backtracked after taking a few steps, by which time Jaiswal had almost reached the striker’s end.

The RR skipper was next to go for 30, top-edging a flick off Josh Little. Ravichandran Ashwin’s promotion in the batting order did not work. He was knocked over for 2 by a skidder from Rashid as he attempted a flick. The move to bring in Riyan Parag as the ‘impact sub’ also failed as he was trapped lbw for 4 by a Rashid googly.

Ahmad joined the fun by knocking over Devdutt Padikkal (12) with a skidder. The left-arm spinner then trapped Dhruv Jurel (9) leg before as the RR batter played down the wrong line. Rajasthan were eight down before they could reach 100 as Shimron Hetmyer (7) was beaten by a legbreak and was caught right in front of the stumps.

Trent Boult (15) struck Ahmad for an impressive six before being cleaned up by a yorker from Mohammed Shami. Rajasthan’s innings came to a close when Adam Zampa (7) was run-out by a brilliant direct hit from Abhinav Manohar.

Top three help GT ace easy chase

With no pressure of the asking rate, GT got off to a flyer as their openers added 71 in 9.4 overs. Wriddhiman Saha (41* off 34) and Shubman Gill (36 off 35) hit boundaries with ease as Gujarat reached 49/0 at the end of the powerplay.

The fine opening stand ended when Yuzvendra Chahal foxed Gill with a tossed up delivery and had hit stumped. Skipper Pandya (39* off 15) came in and launched a brutal assault on Zampa, clubbing him for three sixes and a four in the 11th over.

Saha completed the formalities by nudging Chahal for single to long-off.

RR vs GT: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

The Afghan spin duo of Rashid and Ahmad were brilliant for GT with the ball. While Rashid got the wickets of Ashwin, Parag and Hetmyer, Ahmad dismissed Padikkal and Jurel.

With the bat, Saha top-scored with 41*, while Pandya and Gill chipped in contrasting 30s.

Rashid was named Player of the Match for magnificent bowling performance.

