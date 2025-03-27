RR vs KKR: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Bowling first after winning the toss, KKR held RR to 151-9 as four bowlers picked up two wickets each - Varun Chakaravarthy (2-17) being the standout performer. In the chase, Kolkata cruised home courtesy of Quinton de Kock (97* off 61).

De Kock opened the innings with Moeen Ali, who replaced an ill Sunil Narine in the KKR playing XI. The latter struggled for momentum and was eventually run out for five off 12 following a mix-up. De Kock almost singlehandedly took Kolkata to victory, smashing eight fours and six sixes.

The South African cricketer eased his way to 34 off 25 by the end of the powerplay. De Kock reached a 35-ball 50 in style, smacking Wanindu Hasaranga for a six over wide long-on.

De Kock ended the match in emphatic fashion, clubbing Jofra Archer for a four and two sixes in the 18th over. Angkrish Raghuvanshi chipped in with an unbeaten 22 off 17 balls.

KKR bowlers stifle RR batters

Bowling first after winning the toss, Kolkata struck early as Vaibhav Arora knocked over Sanju Samson for 13. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag (25 off 15) looked good during his brief stay, but fell to Chakaravarthy, completely miscuing his big hit. Yashasvi Jaiswal (29 off 24) was the next to go, caught on the fence off Moeen's bowling. The wicket left RR in trouble at 69-3.

KKR's bowlers kept chipping away at the wickets as Hasaranga (4), promoted in the batting order, spooned a catch to mid-off off Chakaravarthy's bowling.

Moeen then knocked over Nitish Rana (8) with a beauty. Dhruv Jurel (33 off 28) gave the innings some substance before being bowled by Harshit Rana. However, Rajasthan suffered as he did not get any support from the other end.

RR vs KKR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Chakaravarthy yet again impressed for Kolkata Knight Riders with the ball, registering figures of 2-17. Arora, Moeen and Harshit also chipped in with two wickets each. In the chase, De Kock scored a dominating 97*.

For RR, Jurel top-scored with 33, while Hasaranga picked up the only Kolkata wicket to fall - that of Ajinkya Rahane (18).

De Kock was named Player of the Match for his blazing 97* off 61 balls.

