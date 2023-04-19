RR vs LSG, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) first in their first IPL 2023 home game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.

The hosts made one change to their playing XI that beat the Gujarat Titans (GT). RR brought in all-rounder Jason Holder in place of Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa. Meanwhile, LSG persisted with the same line-up that lost against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), with ace South African keeper-batter Quinton de Kock continuing to warm the benches.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Navdeep Saini, and Akash Vasisht.

Lucknow Super Giants: Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, and Daniel Sams.

Speaking at the toss, RR skipper Sanju Samson predicted the wicket would remain intact throughout the game.

"We are going to bowl first," Samson said. "It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after four years. It's all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude."

LSG skipper KL Rahul also insisted that they wanted to bowl first. But he stressed that his team need to bat well and put up a challenging total on the board.

"We would have bowled first as well," Rahul said. "First game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled."

RR vs LSG Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk & c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, and Ravi Bishnoi.

