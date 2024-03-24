RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) commenced their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign with a resounding win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The exciting clash took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and was the first game of the double-header on Sunday, March 24.

Sanju Samson won the toss and elected to bat first. The RR skipper backed up his own decision by hammering an unbeaten 82. He found an able ally in Riyan Parag, who looked impressive in his 29-ball 43.

LSG were then jolted early on and lost their three wickets inside 11 runs. Trent Boult took two wickets up top while Nandre Burger, who was making his IPL debut, took the wicket of Ayush Badoni.

The LSG skipper then played steadily for his 58 but lost his wicket untimely in the 17th over. Nicholas Pooran also played well and kept his team in the hunt. However, his 64* didn't prove to be enough as RR clinched the game by 20 runs.

Now that the RR vs LSG match of IPL 2024 has concluded, here's a look at the scorecard, records broken, stats and award winners from this game.

List of all award winners in RR vs LSG match, IPL 2024

The Man of the Match award was bagged by none other than Sanju Samson, who kicked off his campaign with a brilliant 82*. He was the sole reason why RR got to a great first-innings total of 193 in their 20 overs.

Some other players impressed fans with their brilliant performances as well, and here's a look at the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Deepak Hooda (Strike rate of 200)

Most sixes in the Match: Sanju Samson (6 sixes)

Most fours in the Match: Nicholas Pooran (4 fours)

Player of the Match: Sanju Samson (82* off 52)

RR vs LSG scorecard

Scorecard of RR vs LSG IPL 2024 game

Batting first, Rajasthan got off to a shaky start, losing their opener early. However, a remarkable knock from Sanju Samson (82*) and a valuable partnership of 93 runs with Riyan Parag (43) helped them recover and post a brilliant total of 193/4.

LSG fell flat at the start of their innings, losing Quinton de Kock (4), Devdutt Padikkal (0) and Ayush Badoni (1) cheaply. Trent Boult and Nandre Burger were quite menacing with the new ball.

LSG had two half-centurions in KL Rahul (58) and Nicholas Pooran (64) but they were left short due to some incredible death bowling by Sandeep Sharma (1/22).

RR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants game

Rajasthan Royals beat the Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring encounter last night, and here's a list of the top stats and records from this IPL 2024 match:

Sanju Samson has made a habit of dominating in his first IPL games of a season. He is now the first ever player to hit five 50+ scores in an opening game of his franchise in a IPL season.

KL Rahul now has the joint-most 50+ scores as a wicketkeeper-batter in the IPL. His 58 on Sunday was his 24th instance of scoring 50+ in the IPL, joining MS Dhoni on the list.