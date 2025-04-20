RR vs LSG: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by two runs in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR thus succumbed to their fourth consecutive loss of the tournament. Batting first after winning the toss, LSG put up 180-5 on the board and then held RR to 178-5.

For the second game in a row, Rajasthan fumbled in what should have been a straightforward chase. They went into the last over needing only nine runs for victory. Shimron Hetmyer (12), however, flicked the third ball from Avesh Khan (3-37) to straight to square leg. David Miller dropped Shubham Dubey off the penultimate ball, but Avesh bowled an excellent last ball, conceding only one run.

Earlier, RR got off to a solid start in the chase as Yashasvi Jaiswal (74 off 52) and 14-year-old debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi (34 off 20) added 85 in 8.4 overs. Suryavanshi smacked the first ball he faced from Shardul Thakur for a six over extra-cover. Jaiswal was his usual aggressive self as Rajasthan raced to 61-0 at the end of the powerplay.

The impressive opening stand ended when Suryavanshi was stumped off Aiden Markram. Nitish Rana (8) then pulled a short ball from Thakur to fine leg. Jaiswal and stand-in captain Riyan Parag (39 off 26) added 62 for the third wicket. Jaiswal was, however, knocked over by a brilliant yorker from Avesh, while Parag was trapped lbw in the same over as he attempted a needless scoop.

Markram, Badoni, Samad lift LSG to 180

Batting first, Lucknow lost Mitchell Marsh for four as he top-edged a hook off Jofra Archer. Sandeep Sharma then trapped the dangerous Nicholas Pooran (11) leg before with one that angled in. LSG were three down for 54 when skipper Rishabh Pant (3 off 9) attempted a reverse sweep off Wanindu Hasaranga, only to be caught by keeper Dhruv Jurel on the third attempt.

Markram (66 off 45) and Ayush Badoni (50 off 34), however, lifted the batting side, adding 76 for the fourth wicket. After the two well-set batters were dismissed, Abdul Samad (30* off 10) stung RR with a blazing cameo. He clobbered Sandeep for four sixes in the 20th over, which went for 27 runs.

RR vs LSG: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Markram and Badoni scored fine half-centuries for LSG, while Samad played a crucial cameo. With the ball, Avesh was outstanding, picking up three big wickets.

For RR, Hasaranga picked up two wickets. In the chase, Jaiswal top-scored with a valiant 74 off 52.

Pacer Avesh was named Player of the Match for his game-changing spell.

