RR vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 44

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. RR will be keen to extend their impressive run in the tournament, while MI are still looking for their first win this season.

Rajasthan have won their last three games and are sitting pretty in second position in the points table. In their previous game, they got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), without significant contributions from Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Riyan Parag scored a brisk fifty, while Kuldeep Sen (4/20) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3/17) shone with the ball.

Mumbai, meanwhile, did reasonably well with the ball in their last outing, restricting Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to 168 for 6, despite KL Rahul’s hundred. However, their batting, not for the first time this season, let them down.

RR beat MI by 23 runs the last time these two teams met, so Rajasthan will go in with the upper hand yet again.

Today's IPL toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the decision to field first, captain Rohit Sharma said:

“What we have seen over the course of the tournament, it suits us. We like to chase.”

Mumbai have made two changes to their playing XI - Tim David and Kumar Kartikeya come in for Dewald Brevis and Jaydev Unadkat respectively. RR, meanwhile, are going in with an unchanged XI.

RR vs MI - Today's Match Playing XIs

RR: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen.

MI: Ishan Kishan (w), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith.

Today IPL match player list

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal.

MI squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Murugan Ashwin, Fabian Allen, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Tim David, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan.

RR vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Yeshwant Barde.

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh.

Match Referee: Manu Nayyar.

