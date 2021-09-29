RR vs RCB, IPL 2021: Today match players list & umpires

An inconsistent Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be desperate to get some points on the board when they face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 43 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Wednesday.

After the great escape against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), RR faced familiar problems against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Skipper Sanju Samson has been the lone warrior for RR and the franchise cannot hope to progress unless others start contributing in significant measure.

RCB’s journey in the UAE began in the most forgettable fashion. They were crushed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB) before losing to a much-superior Chennai Super Kings (CSK). In their previous match against the Mumbai Indians (MI), though, they got their act together. RCB need to build on the momentum now.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

RR vs RCB - Today Match Playing XI

RR Playing XI: Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman

RCB Playing XI: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR vs RCB - Full squads

RR: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Ewin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (wk), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sachin Baby, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rajat Patidar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Dushmantha Chameera, Navdeep Saini, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Azharuddeen, George Garton, Suyash Prabhudessai, Tim David, Akash Deep

RR vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field Umpires: Anil Dandekar, K. Ananthapadmanabhan

Third Umpire: Richard Illingworth

Match Referee: Manu Nayar

RR vs RCB: Who won the toss in today's IPL match?

RCB skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and has decided to field first. England's George Garton will be making his IPL debut for RCB, replacing Kyle Jamieson.

Elaborating on his decision to bowl, Kohli said:

“Feel like the pitch remained good in the last game. If you get off a decent start you can get runs consistently. Feel as a batting unit we're doing a good job and want to continue that. Want to provide our bowlers with the conditions - it's a new pitch.”

Also Read

RR made one change to their team from the last match against SRH. A fit Kartik Tyagi comes in for Jaydev Unadkat.

Edited by Sai Krishna