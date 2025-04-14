RR vs RCB: Who won yesterday’s IPL 2025 match?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by nine wickets in yesterday's IPL 2025 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. In a thoroughly dominant performance, RCB restricted RR to 173 in 20 overs despite only picking up four wickets. They raced home in the chase in just 17.3 overs, losing just one wicket.

Ad

Phil Salt (65 off 33) and Virat Kohli (62* off 45) starred for Bengaluru in the chase, adding 92 for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. Salt was the aggressor in the partnership, slamming five fours and six sixes. The RCB opener went after Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana and Sandeep Sharma in the powerplay as Bengaluru reached 65-0 after six overs.

Salt raced to a 28-ball fifty by whacking a loose delivery from Wanindu Hasaranga through covers for a four. His fantastic knock ended when he pulled one from Kumar Kartikeya to deep midwicket.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following Salt's exit, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (40* off 28) featured in an unbroken second-wicket stand of 83. Kohli struck four fours and two sixes, while Padikkal hit five fours and a maximum.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive knock in vain

Batting first, RR got off to a solid start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (75 off 47) and Sanju Samson (15 off 19) added 49 in 6.5 overs. Samson struggled for fluency and fell to Krunal Pandya, stumped as he unsuccessfully tried to break the shackles. Jaiswal and Riyan Parag (30 off 22) added 56 for the second wicket to boost Rajasthan.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaiswal reached his second fifty of IPL 2025 by clipping Krunal for a single through forward square leg. Parag was dismissed against the run of play, chipping a slower ball from Yash Dayal to short cover. Jaiswal was the next to go. He missed his swipe across the line off Josh Hazlewood and was trapped leg before. Dhruv Jurel (35* off 23) played a good hand, but RCB did well to restrict RR to under 175.

Ad

RR vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2025 match?

Salt and Kohli scored excellent half-centuries for Bengaluru, while Padikkal chipped in with a handy knock. With the ball, four bowlers chipped in with one wicket each.

For Rajasthan, Jaiswal top-scored with 75, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. Kartikeya picked up the only wicket to fall in RCB's innings.

Salt was named Player of the Match for his dominating half-century.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More