RR vs SRH, IPL 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar names possible replacement for David Warner in SRH squad 

Sanjay Manjerkar has named two probable replacements for David Warner in the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for their game against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. He believes former West Indian skipper Jason Holder and Afghanistan spin sensation Mujeeb Ur Rahman could be the best choices.

David Warner was sacked from the team's captaincy on Saturday with Kane Williamson replacing him at the helm. However, the franchise also surprisingly pre-announced a change in the overseas combination for Sunday's clash, raising speculation of David Warner's ousting from his opening spot as well.

Interacting with ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar reasoned that David Warner's exclusion could have been rooted in SRH's bowling woes, something which Holder or Mujeeb can help elevate.

"The only reason I see for him to be removed from the captaincy is they want someone like Jason Holder to come in or have another game-changing spinner like Rashid Khan in the shape of Mujeeb. But that again will be an interesting call. But if he doesn't feature in the playing eleven in the next game or the game after that, you'll know exactly why he has been left out," said Manjrekar.

Holder was roped in SRH's XI in a similar points-table situation in IPL 2020. The all-rounder gleaned 66 runs and 14 wickets from just 7 games to initiate a massive turnaround that culminated in SRH's 3rd place finish.

Mujeeb, on the other hand, is yet to leave his mark on the IPL but still boasts 19 wickets from as many games in the tournament.

"David Warner doesn't deserve to be dropped" - Sanjay Manjekar

Sanjay Manrjekar

Sanjay Manrjekar further questioned the reasons behind the overhaul in the SRH setup.

Advertisement

Arguing that David Warner didn't deserve the snub, Manjerkar said the Aussie's form hasn't been as bad as to elicit such a response. He also argued that SRH lost 4 of their 6 matches chasing par totals where Warner couldn't have much of an impact with his leadership.

"I've been a huge admirer of David Warner. He's one batsman that I look at as a symbol of the consistency of an overseas player. I mean, IPL after IPL this guy has delivered for Sunrisers Hyderabad. And [this year as well] it hasn't been the case where he hasn't got a run or looked out of form where you need to drop him... Warner doesn't deserve to be dropped. Captaincy as well, there were 3 run chases that they should have won easily, where does captaincy feature in that? There was also a Super Over. Had they batted better, they would have 4 wins there," claimed Manjrekar.

Finally, Manjrekar noted that the 'pressures' from the franchise owners could have led the management to drop David Warner.

"But this is what happens when you are right at the bottom of the table, you have to understand the pressures that come from the owners who want the management to do something to change this," concluded the former cricketer.