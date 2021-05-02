RR vs SRH memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny IPL memes from today's match

The Rajasthan Royals returned to winning ways in IPL 2021 with a comfortable victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Jos Buttler's century set up the win for the Royals.

Playing without David Warner, the Sunrisers Hyderabad elected to field first after winning the toss. The decision backfired as Jos Buttler destroyed the Hyderabad bowlers on a flat track at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Buttler scored 124 runs off 64 deliveries, smashing 11 fours and eight sixes to guide the Royals to 220/3 in 20 overs.

Skipper Sanju Samson supported Jos with a 33-ball 48, while Riyan Parag and David Miller finished the innings well.

Rashid Khan was the most impressive bowler for the Orange Army as he ended with figures of 1/24. All the other bowlers had an economy rate of at least nine runs per over.

Chasing 221 to record their second win in IPL 2021, the Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a decent start, thanks to Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow's 57-run opening stand. However, the Hyderabad-based franchise did not make the most of the good start.

Apart from Pandey and Bairstow, none of the other SRH batters could touch the 30-run mark. The likes of Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar and Kedar Jadhav failed to make a difference with the willow.

Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris picked up a total of six wickets in their eight overs, while Kartik Tyagi and Rahul Tewatia scalped a wicket each. The Royals restricted the Sunrisers to 165/8 in 20 overs and registered their third win in IPL 2021.

With this victory, the Royals have attained fifth position in the IPL 2021 standings. Meanwhile, Sunrisers continue to languish at the bottom.

Advertisement

Best memes from the IPL 2021 game between RR and SRH

The afternoon match between Rajasthan and Hyderabad entertained cricket fans at home. Social media was abuzz during this IPL 2021 contest, and here are the top memes from this game.

Advertisement

Buttler- " hopefully now, Alastair COOK will stop telling me that he's got more T20 hundreds than me"🎙️ 😂 #RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/BETZykTvhn — Ryan De Sa (@ryandesa_07) May 2, 2021

Advertisement

As srh lost today



@SunRisers Management : we are appointing kedhar Jadhav as our new captain.#RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/hMlkh47PKC — COLONEL (@CloudyCrick) May 2, 2021

#RRvsSRH@SunRisers Team Management watching Vijay Shankar performance: pic.twitter.com/fOhiHlQaIl — R A G H A V 🇮🇳✨ (@shutupraghuu) May 2, 2021

SRH ~ Only IPL Team, Who never Chased 200+ Targets in IPL#RRvsSRH pic.twitter.com/tu5PHRIPLG — Flash ⚡⚡ (@Flashv07) May 2, 2021