"RR will never win with those Padikkal and Parag" - Fans erupt as RR lose to LSG by 10 runs in a thriller

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday, April 19.

Chasing 155, the Royals were restricted to 144/6 following a clinical bowling performance from LSG's Avesh Khan and Marcus Stonis. While Avesh finished with figures of 3/25, Stoinis also scalped a couple of wickets.

Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored with 44 off 35 balls, and Jos Buttler made 40 off 41 deliveries. The duo shared a partnership of 87 runs but lost wickets in clusters as last-match heroes Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer departed for two runs each.

Devdutt Padikkal (26 off 21) and Riyan Parag (15* off 12 ) failed to finish it off for Rajasthan in their first game at home (since they played two home games in Guwahati) this season.

Fans on Twitter tore apart Riyan Parag for his sub-par strike rate as he failed to take the Royals home. One user tweeted:

"RR will never win with those [Devudtt] Padikkal and [Riyan] Parag, especially in non-flat conditions"

Vallavan 🔥🔥 @VallavanCricket

#RRvsLSG RR will never win with those Padikkal and Parag especially in non flat conditions.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Crypto Cricketer @cricketcoast



The way @BCCI ignores Samson and keeps on giving long rope to others like Rahul, Kishan and Pant(when he was in the team) , the RR Team management doing the same with Other talented players in the squad of RR for Riyan Parag. How Sanju is even supporting this 🤬 #RRvsLSG

DANISH @danish__khaan



In Parallel Universe



In Parallel Universe King Parag finishes off in style, RR wins. #RRvsLSG

#RRvsLSG #riyanparag be like are batting khelne k liye nahi nahi , attitude dikhana h to bolo😎😎

I can show you at least 50 better players than Riyan Parag in Indore. #RRvsLSG

“It was a very chaseable score” – RR captain Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson held the batting unit responsible for his team’s loss against the Lucknow Super Giants. He pointed out that they failed to build a partnership, barring the opening wicket, which cost them the game.

Speaking on the post-match show, Samson said:

“Not that great (feeling) after a loss, but it's okay. We'd have loved to win the first game at Jaipur. We'll definitely take lessons and move on. With the batting line-up we have, it was a very chaseable score.”

“You need to play some smart cricket, and we did that till the ninth over. Right after Jaiswal got out, it was a matter of getting that one big partnership.”

Samson wants the batting unit to deliver in their remaining fixtures, including home games.

“We expect much better performance, and we all know the standard of cricket we've been playing. We have to move forward and play some better cricket.”

RR will next lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their next game at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengalluru.

