Ruturaj Gaikwad clicks MS Dhoni on separate camera during CSK photoshoot for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad captured MS Dhoni during the team's photoshoot ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The new season will begin on Saturday, March 22.

MS Dhoni can be seen seated on a sofa, posing for the photoshoot with the entire setup. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad can be seen separately capturing pictures of Dhoni with a separate camera during the photoshoot.

The two players can be seen sporting the CSK jersey as well and the video of the moment was posted by the franchise on its official Instagram handle with the caption -

"CAPtured our hearts! 📸🤩 #WhistlePodu #Yellove🦁💛@britishempireofficial."

At the end of the video, some of MS Dhoni's pictures from the photoshoot are also shown. CSK will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians on Sunday, March 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Chennai-based franchise lost their final league game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru last year and thus finished fifth, failing to make the playoffs. However, they are among the most successful teams with five IPL titles to their name.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead CSK in IPL 2025

Both Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni were among the retained players by CSK ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Ruturaj was among their top retentions with a price of ₹18 crore.

On the other hand, MS Dhoni was retained under the 'uncapped player' category for ₹4 crore. Ruturaj took over as CSK's captain in 2024 after Dhoni left captaincy. The youngster will continue as the captain of the side in the upcoming 2025 season as well.

The 28-year-old has played 66 IPL matches and has scored 2380 runs at an average of 41.75 and strike-rate of 136.86 with 2 hundreds and 18 fifties to his name.

Last season alone, Ruturaj Gaikwad displayed fine form, scoring 583 runs from 14 games opening the batting at an average of 53.00 and a strike-rate of 141.16 with a hundred and four half-centuries.

The CSK skipper will be expected to carry his form from last season as they aim for a record sixth IPL title.

