Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur & other CSK players visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of IPL 2024 match vs LSG

Several Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings from the almighty after the team’s thrilling IPL 2024 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium.

CSK’s most recent outing at the tournament was against their arch-rivals MI at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Their next match is scheduled against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

Before making their way to the city of Nawabs, members of the CSK squad, including skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, and Rajvardhan Hangargekar, visited the famous Siddhivinayak Temple with their families.

Hangargekar shared a picture from their visit on his Instagram story.

CSK players seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.

CSK bag back-to-back victories after two consecutive losses

CSK’s campaign at the IPL 2024 started on a high note, as they pocketed victories in their first two games at home against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). Their winning momentum came to a halt when Delhi Capitals (DC) handed them a defeat in Visakhapatnam.

The Men in Yellow then took on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next fixture and faced another disappointing outcome, thereby registering their second consecutive loss of the season.

The defending champions made their way back home to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their fifth match of the season at Chepauk and returned to winning ways, thereby safeguarding their fortress.

The recently concluded contest against MI was a test for Ruturaj Gaikwad and company, who had been struggling to register a win away from home. Despite some challenges, they passed the test in a brilliant fashion as equal contributions from batters and bowlers helped CSK clinch a memorable win.

The five-time champions will next face LSG not once, but two times in a row. After their match in Lucknow, scheduled to be played on April 19, CSK will host the KL Rahul-led side at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 23 in their next encounter.

