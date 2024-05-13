"Ruturaj Gaikwad was standing at the other end but wasn't doing anything" - Aakash Chopra on CSK's chase in IPL 2024 win vs RR

Aakash Chopra has noted that Ruturaj Gaikwad was virtually a spectator during his opening partnership with Rachin Ravindra in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2024 win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The left-handed New Zealand opener contributed 27 runs in the duo's 32-run partnership.

RR set CSK a 142-run target in Chennai on Sunday, May 12. Gaikwad scored an unbeaten 42 off 41 balls as the hosts registered a five-wicket win with 10 balls to spare to climb into third position on the points table.

Reflecting on CSK's chase in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra observed that the contest was between the Rajasthan Royals and only Ravindra at the start.

"When it was the turn for the run chase, it seemed like Chennai would think about winning the match and improving their net rate slightly. They said Rachin Ravindra would open and Ajinkya Rahane wouldn't come - fair decision. It seemed like it was an RR vs RR match at the start - Rajasthan Royals vs Rachin Ravindra," he said (15:05).

"Ruturaj Gaikwad was standing at the other end but wasn't doing anything. Rachin was hitting fours and sixes and he was watching from the other end. So till the time Rachin Ravindra didn't get out, the game was RR vs RR. However, Rachin got out. It was a short knock. He scored 27 runs off 18 balls. He hit two sixes," the former India opener added.

Ravindra was not only the dominant partner but also faced most of the deliveries during the first-wicket partnership. Gaikwad was on a four-ball three when his opening partner was dismissed off the fourth ball of the fourth over.

"It worked fine because that was the need of this game" - Aakash Chopra on Ruturaj Gaikwad's knock

Ruturaj Gaikwad struck a solitary four and two sixes during his innings. [P/C: iplt20.com]

While acknowledging that Ruturaj Gaikwad played a slow knock, Aakash Chopra claimed that it was as per the demands of the situation.

"Then Daryl Mitchell came and he also scored runs. All of them also got starts but no one played a big knock. However, since you were chasing, you could still control the things. You knew where you had to reach. Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 42 runs off 41 balls and remained unbeaten till the end," he explained (15:35).

"Just think about it, you scored 145 in a run chase and your opener was unbeaten on 42 at the end. It worked fine because that was the need of this game. So well done Ruturaj, you needed to stay there, and you did that. Shivam Dube came in between and played some big shots," the reputed commentator added.

Cameos from Daryl Mitchell (22 off 13) and Shivam Dube (18 off 11) allowed Gaikwad to take his time. The CSK skipper eventually finished the game in Sameer Rizvi's (15* off 8) company.

