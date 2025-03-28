Ruturaj Gaikwad takes a sharp low catch to end Devdutt Padikkal's entertaining cameo in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad took an excellent catch at cover to send back the dangerous-looking Devdutt Padikkal in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The left-handed batter scored an intent-filled 14-ball 27 before perishing to Ravichandran Ashwin at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday, March 28.

Padikkal, coming in at No.3 after Phil Salt's wicket, got into the act straightaway by taking on Sam Curran in the final over of the powerplay. The left-handed batter also helped RCB's cause by making the most of his favorable match-up against Ravindra Jadeja.

The Karnataka batter thumped three boundaries off the left-arm spinner's first over, taking him for 15 runs. However, he was pinned a touch by Ravichandran Ashwin as he got the ball to turn away. Padikkal tried to make room by shuffling to the leg side, attempting to go inside out over covers. But, the batter's stroke sent the ball flat towards cover inside the circle, where Gaikwad took a sharp catch to seal the much-needed breakthrough.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Devdutt Padikkal, who scored only 10 runs in the season opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), played his part against CSK, but failed to make the most of his start.

Rajat Patidar and Virat Kohli navigating the middle overs after Padikkal's dismissal

Padikkal's departure left RCB at 76/2 after 7.5 overs. Skipper Rajat Patidar came in at No.4 to partner Virat Kohli out in the middle.

The ace batter has been struggling to get going from the start, playing a scratchy innings while trying to hold one end. He has attempted to switch gears after being struck on the helmet by a Matheesha Pathirana bouncer. Patidar has also begun taking down the spinners by going after Noor Ahmad.

As of writing, RCB are placed at 109/2 after 11 overs.

