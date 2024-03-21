"Trying to incorporate the mindset that the likes of Sanju Samson have"- RR newbie Shubham Dubey ahead of IPL 2024

Shubham Dubey has become a prominent name among the uncapped Indians who could take IPL 2024 by storm after being picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the auction.

The whopping INR 5.8 crore price tag is a testament to Dubey's exploits in domestic cricket for Vidarbha. He had scored 221 runs in seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023/24 at an incredible strike rate of 187.28.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Shubham Dubey opened up on his expectations from the IPL 2024 season. The 29-year-old shed light on wanting to learn as much as possible from skipper Sanju Samson and also take inspiration from the youngsters. He said:

"I am trying to incorporate the mindset that the likes of Sanju Samson have. The likes of him, Yashasvi, Dhruv Jurel have done so well for India and there's so much to learn from them. I am just trying to elevate my game to a new level."

The commitment with which the Royals bid for Dubey suggests that he could straight away become a part of their playing XI in IPL 2024. They also probably need a finisher to share the load with West Indies star Shimron Hetmyer.

Shubham Dubey speaks about the India dream

Both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel recently had an incredibly successful Test series for India and some of the credit goes to their development at the Royals. It would be natural for Shubham Dubey to think that a good IPL season could also propel him into the radar of the Indian team.

However, Dubey doesn't want to think too far ahead and wants to focus on winning games for Rajasthan. He stated:

"Whatever I have learnt from life, I have realized the best thing is to put your head down and keep working hard. I just try to contribute the best I can in whichever game I play and help my team win. The focus right now would be to give my best to the Rajasthan Royals, whether I am playing or not playing, both on and off the field."

Shubham Dubey is a massive believer in destiny and has had an experience of the same already when his hard work was rewarded with a big opportunity to play for the Royals. He believes in working hard and performing and leaving the rest to destiny.