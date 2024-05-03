"Sachin needs to talk with Rohit. He is terrible after the first 4-5 innings" - Fans slam former MI captain for another low score vs KKR in IPL 2024

Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma's recent struggles continued with another low score against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede Stadium on May 3.

Chasing 170 for victory, the 37-year-old labored to a run-a-ball 11. He then mistimed a pull shot off Sunil Narine to fall for an eighth time to the West Indian spinner. The right-handed batter started the 2024 IPL season in impressive form. He scored 30+ runs in five of his first seven innings, including a majestic century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

However, his last four innings have fetched only 29 runs, leading to questions about his form before the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit hasn't scored 400 runs in an IPL season since the 2019 edition and his tally of 326 runs thus far in the ongoing season has been an upswing.

Yet, fans on Twitter were not amused by his recent showings and especially his painstaking stay in the ongoing clash against KKR. Here are the best reactions:

Fans continued to slam Rohit for his declining performances with one writing:

"Sachin needs to talk with Rohit. He is terrible after the first 4-5 innings."

"I see a lot of ppl of the opinion that Hardik shouldn't be India VC because of his bad IPL performances. I dont see these ppl questioning Rohit the same way. What exactly has he done to stay 20 captain? I guess those are the perks of having a strong PR," tweeted a fan.

"Ambani did good by sacking rohit from team. This is definitely his final season with MI," a fan wrote.

MI in dire situation in their run-chase against KKR

After restricting KKR to a seemingly below-par total of 169, the MI openers came out all guns blazing, reaching 16-0 in 1.3 overs. However, wickets fell in heaps after the decent start, reducing them to 70/5 in the 11th over.

The KKR spin duo, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy were the wreckers in chief, picking up two wickets each. With the season slipping away at three wins in 10 games, MI must win the game to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

To further worsen matters, MI skipper Hardik Pandya continued his dismal run with the bat and was dismissed for 1 off 2 deliveries.

As things stand, MI are reeling at 71/6 in the 12th over, with Suryakumar Yadav batting on 20 off 18 and big-hitting Aussie Tim David just joining him.

