"Sai hai to sab sahi hai" - Aakash Chopra lauds Sai Sudharsan's knock in GT's IPL 2025 win vs RCB

Former India player Aakash Chopra has lauded Sai Sudharsan for playing a match-winning knock in the Gujarat Titans' (GT) IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). While observing that the GT opener missed a well-deserved half-century, he opined that the youngster paced his innings perfectly.

GT restricted RCB to 169/8 after asking them to bat first in Match 14 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. Sudharsan scored 49 runs off 36 deliveries in the chase as the visitors achieved the target with eight wickets and 13 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Sudharsan continued his consistent run in IPL 2025, with his knock virtually ensuring a GT win against RCB.

"Sai Sudharsan with the bat - Sai hai to sab sahi hai (Everything is fine if Sai is there). Sai is flying high. He batted extremely well. He missed his fifty for sure but paced his innings very well, and that's what he does. He has got the batting," he said (3:35).

However, Chopra expressed slight disappointment about Shubman Gill's inability to convert his starts into substantial scores.

"Shubman Gill - it seems like he is in form and is batting well, but he is missing out way too often. It's been three matches, he was looking decent in all three, but then he gets out. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) picked up a wicket," he observed.

Gill scored a run-a-ball 14 in GT's IPL 2025 clash against RCB. He was caught by Liam Livingstone at third man while attempting a big shot off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling after having struck a six off the swing bowler's previous delivery.

"He bats at a different level while chasing" - Aakash Chopra lauds Jos Buttler's knock in GT's IPL 2025 win vs RCB

Jos Buttler's unbeaten half-century took GT to a second successive win in IPL 2025. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Jos Buttler (73* off 39) for playing a belligerent knock to take the Gujarat Titans over the line in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

"Jos Buttler - the guy is different. He bats at a different level while chasing, stays till the end, and finishes the game by hitting. He took down the spinners, whether it was Krunal Pandya or Liam Livingstone. He even destroyed Josh Hazlewood later and won the match," he said (4:10).

While highlighting the importance of one of GT's top three playing a substantial knock, the analyst wondered whether the IPL 2022 champions could have included Glenn Phillips in their XI for Wednesday's game.

"It got validated once again that if one of GT's top three stays till the 15th or 16th over, they would win the match. However, I felt they could have done one thing. Since Kagiso Rabada wasn't there and you didn't play Gerald Coetzee, you could have played both Sherfane Rutherford and Glenn Phillips. You could have done that by dropping any batter, as you don't get that opportunity every day," Chopra observed.

Kagiso Rabada missed GT's IPL 2025 clash against RCB for personal reasons. Shubman Gill and company opted to go with only two overseas players in their starting XI, with Sherfane Rutherford (30* off 18) coming in as the Impact Player during the chase.

