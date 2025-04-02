Sai Kishore foxes Krunal Pandya with a brilliant carrom ball in RCB vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) spinner Sai Kishore dismissed Krunal Pandya cheaply in their IPL 2025 clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday, April 2. Krunal walked back for a run-a-ball five to leave the hosts in tatters at 104/6 in the 15th over.

Ad

The dismissal came off the second delivery of the 15th over of RCB’s innings. Kishore bowled a carrom ball that straightened after pitching. The left-handed batter failed to pick up the ball and closed the face of the bat while trying to place it toward the leg side. All he managed was a leading edge, and Kishore took an easy return catch to bag the second scalp of his spell.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has been brilliant for GT, returning with figures of 3/30 and 1/37 against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), respectively, in their first two games. The Titans had used the Right to Match (RTM) option to buy him for INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Meanwhile, Krunal Pandya has been dismal with the bat, managing a duck against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in his previous outing. He, however, bagged three wickets against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener.

Ad

RCB continue to lose wickets at regular intervals against GT in the IPL 2025 clash

RCB failed to get going as they lost wickets at regular intervals against GT in their IPL 2025 clash, their first home game of the season.

At the time of writing, the hosts were 129/6 after 17 overs, with Liam Livingstone and Tim David at the crease. The duo will be keen to take the Royal Challengers to a fighting total.

Ad

Mohammed Siraj and Sai Kishore have bagged two wickets apiece. Big guns Phil Salt and Virat Kohli perished for 14 (13) and 7 (6), respectively. The middle order was equally dismal as Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar departed for 4 (3) and a run-a-ball 12, respectively.

Follow the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback