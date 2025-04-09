Sai Sudharsan executes a stunning ramp shot off Fazalhaq Farooqi for a six in the GT vs RR IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Sai Sudharsan executed a fantastic ramp shot for a six off Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in the 23rd match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match is taking place on Wednesday, April 9, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The moment of brilliance unfolded on the third ball of the fourth over in GT’s innings. As Sudharsan charged down the pitch, Farooqi, noticing his approach, bowled a short delivery. However, the southpaw quickly adjusted and executed a perfect ramp shot, sending the ball sailing over the third man for a maximum.

Meanwhile, this also marked the first six of the game between GT and RR, as Sudharsan once again got off to a brilliant start.

Sai Sudharsan brings up his third fifty of the season in the game against RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain, Sanju Samson, won the toss and chose to field against the Gujarat Titans (GT). Jofra Archer and Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled a couple of tight overs up front, conceding just 14 runs.

Archer then removed GT skipper Shubman Gill in the third over, with the opener managing only two runs off three balls. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan went on the attack in the fifth over, hitting Tushar Deshpande for two boundaries and a six. GT ended the powerplay at 56/1.

Jos Buttler then took charge, smashing four boundaries across the seventh and eighth overs. Sudharsan continued his impressive form and brought up his fifty off 32 balls, his third of the season. However, on the final ball of the 10th over, Maheesh Theekshana claimed the wicket of Buttler, giving the visitors their second breakthrough. The English batter scored 36 off 25 balls, including five boundaries.

Since then, both Sudharsan and Shahrukh Khan have continued to look in good form. At the time of writing, GT were 124/2 after 13 overs, with Sudharsan on 59 and Khan on 18.

