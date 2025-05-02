Gujarat Titans (GT) opening batter Sai Sudharsan was dismissed for 48 off 23 balls in the IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The southpaw fell to SRH leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari in the eighth over of the innings, trying to play the ball past the keeper with an open bat face.
However, the ball took the outside edge and was well caught by Heinrich Klaasen behind the wickets.
Watch highlights from his innings and the video of the dismissal here.
Sudharsan became the fastest Indian to score 2000 runs in T20s during the course of his innings on Friday. The southpaw got to the mark in his 54th innings, eclipsing Sachin Tendulkar's mark of 59 innings.
Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan get GT off to a flying start against SRH
Earlier, SRH captain Pat Cummins' decision to field first backfired as the GT opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan set a scorching pace to their innings. The pair made the most of the wayward bowling on offer and raced to 81/0 after the powerplay.
Gill, who had not fielded during GT's last match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) due to a back spasm, was declared fit to play the match on Friday. The hosts made one change to the team that lost to RR, bringing in Gerald Coetzee for Karim Janat.
SRH did not make any changes to the side that defeated Chennai Super Kings at Chennai. Travis Head was again part of the Impact Players list for the 2024 IPL runners-up.
SRH are in must-win territory to keep their Playoff qualification hopes alive. They entered the match in ninth place on the points table. GT could go on top of the points table with a win on Friday.
At the time of writing, GT were well on top at 140/1 after 12 overs with Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler at the crease.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS