Sai Sudharsan hammers five 4s off Mohammad Shami in a single over of GT vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sai Sudharsan went all guns blazing against Mohammad Shami in the IPL 2025 match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 2. The left-handed batter smashed five boundaries off the speedster, gaining 20 runs for his side in a single over.
The assault against Shami came in the third over of GT’s innings. Sudharsan began the over on a high note with a boundary through mid-wicket. He defended the second delivery before smashing four consecutive boundaries towards point, fine leg, third man, and square leg, respectively.
Retained for INR 8.50 crore, Sudharsan has fully justified his price. The southpaw has been exceptional with the bat in IPL 2025, amassing 456 runs in nine matches with the help of five half-centuries, barring the ongoing game against the SunRisers.
On the other hand, Mohammad Shami has been ordinary with the ball, managing just six wickets in eight games at an economy rate of 10.70, excluding the ongoing fixture.
Sai Sudharsan becomes the second-fastest to 2000 runs in T20s
Sai Sudharsan has become the second-quickest to complete 2,000 runs in T20s, having done so in 54 innings. The 23-year-old overtook the likes of Brad Hodge, Marcus Trescothick and Muhammad Waseem, each of whom took 58 innings to accomplish the feat. Sudharsan is now only behind Shaun Marsh, who achieved it in 53 innings.
Fewest innings taken for 2000 runs in T20s (via Cricbuzz)
- 53 - Shaun Marsh
- 54 - Sai Sudharsan*
- 58 - Brad Hodge / Marcus Trescothick / Muhammad Waseem
- 59 - Sachin Tendulkar / D'Arcy Short
As far as the match is concerned, Sudharsan and skipper Shubman Gill provided another stunning start for the Titans.
At the time of writing, the Titans were 82 without loss after powerplay overs.
A win will help GT climb from fourth to the top of the IPL 2025 points table. On the other hand, SRH can’t afford to lose a single game to stay alive in the race to the 2025 playoffs.
