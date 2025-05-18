Sai Sudharsan smacks straight six to reach sensational ton in DC vs GT IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Gujarat Titans opener B Sai Sudharsan slammed a hundred in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It was the left-handed batter's second hundred in IPL history, having scored his first in the 2024 edition.
On Sunday, he reached the milestone in the 18th over of the innings as Capitals skipper Axar Patel came on to bowl. With the southpaw on 94 off 55 deliveries, he merely lifted the ball to the sight screen, and it carried easily over the fence. The youngster pumped his fists and hugged his opening partner and captain Shubman Gill. The dugout rose to applaud his stunning innings.
Watch the video here:
With that, Sudharsan is also back on top of the Orange Cap list, snatching it from Yashasvi Jaiswal. The latter had climbed to the summit earlier in the day during the clash between the Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. The Titans opener stayed unbeaten on 108 off 61 balls, accumulating 617 runs in 12 innings at 56.09 this year.
B Sai Sudharsan also finished off the proceedings with a six
The Chennai-born cricketer also finished off the proceedings with a six in the final ball of the 19th over off Vipraj Nigam by playing a pull shot. At the other end, Shubman Gill stayed unbeaten on 93 as the Titans chased down the total in only 19 overs without losing a wicket. It also ensured that the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) qualify for the playoffs along with the Titans.
The toss had fallen in favour of Gill, who elected to field first. Although the Capitals started slowly, KL Rahul led a brilliant recovery with a hundred in the closing stages of the innings to lift their side to 199 in 20 overs. Nevertheless, the Karnataka-born cricketer's century was a mere footnote after the Titans blew away the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS