"SAME SAME, NO DIFFERENT"- Top 10 funny memes after GG beat RCB to register their first win in WPL 2024

Gujarat Giants (GG) defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 19 runs in the 13th match of Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Wednesday, March 6, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

GG finally got off the mark in the points table after four losses in the tournament. RCB remain in the second position with three wins and as many losses after six games.

GG skipper Beth Mooney won the toss and opted to bat first in the contest. Laura Wolvaardt (76) and Beth Mooney (85) put on a wonderful 140-run opening partnership and helped their side reach a daunting first-innings total of 199/5.

In reply, Smriti Mandhana (24) hit a couple of boundaries to give a brisk start to her side. However, she perished in the fifth over without converting her start. Things went downhill for RCB after her departure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which prevented them from gaining momentum at any stage.

Georgia Wareham played a blazing knock of 48 (22) in the middle order, but the required rate proved to be too much as she did not get support from the other batters. The Royal Challengers eventually got to 180/8 in 20 overs and lost the match by 19 runs.

"We thought 200 was chaseable"- RCB captain Smriti Mandhana after loss vs GG in WPL 2024

At the post-match presentation, RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana reflected on the loss and said:

"We definitely had the chat, even though they hadn't got the start this season with world class players. We thought 200 was chaseable, we needed partnerships at the start, nonetheless, they played really well. They started off well, they were going at a good rate, we pulled things back in the end, at one point they looked like getting to 220 plus but we did well to keep them under 200."

Mandhana continued:

"It's just about playing good cricket, not about batting first or second, having a total of over 190 is good and you need to take wickets, you'll be in the game. We've seen Wareham in international circuit, especially in WBBL, because of her batting, we ensured the margin of defeat was cut down. We need to go back, recognize what went wrong, conditions in Delhi as well and we need to reassess."

UP Warriorz will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in match 14 of WPL 2024 on Thursday, March 7.

