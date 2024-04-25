The unique coincidence between LSG's 2024 & 2022 IPL victories against CSK

The Chennai Super Kings' total and the Lucknow Super Giants' margin of victory, along with balls remaining, in their 2024 IPL match win on Tuesday, April 23, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai was the same as what happened when these two sides met each other at the Brabourne Stadium during IPL 2022.

In match number seven of season fifteen, the Super Giants chased down the target of 211 runs in 19.3 overs with six wickets in hand. On Tuesday, they again won by six wickets with three balls to spare while chasing the target of 211 runs at Chepauk. It was CSK's first home defeat of this IPL season.

KL Rahul opted to bowl first after winning the toss on Tuesday. The visitors got an early breakthrough as they dismissed CSK opener Ajinkya Rahane off the last ball of the first over, which was bowled by Kiwi speedster Matt Henry. Daryl Mitchell, who came in for Rachin Ravindra, failed to make an impact as he fell cheaply after scoring 11 runs off 10 balls. Ravindra Jadeja too couldn't impress with the bat as he managed just 16 runs from the 19 balls he faced.

Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube steadied the innings for the hosts, putting up a 104-run fourth-wicket partnership. Gaikwad amassed an unbeaten knock of 108* off just 60 deliveries, which included 12 fours and three sixes. Dube smashed seven sixes and three fours en route to his 27-ball 66-run innings. The Super Kings eventually finished at 210-4 in 20 overs, with talisman MS Dhoni scoring a boundary off the last ball of their innings.

Marcus Stoinis - the match-winner for LSG

Despite losing their openers Quinton de Kock and KL Raul early in the chase, Marcus Stoinis ensured that the Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target of 211 runs comfortably. The Australian all-rounder scored an unbeaten 124* off just 63 balls, which included 13 fours and six sixes at an astonishing strike-rate of 196.83 to help his team register their fifth victory of this IPL season.

Stoinis was also adjudged Player of the Match for his heroics with the bat. With this win, KL Rahul's men are currently placed fourth in the 2024 IPL points table, with 10 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are in the fifth spot with eight points from as many matches.

