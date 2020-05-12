Sandeep Lamichhane picks IPL-bound batsman as the toughest to bowl to

Sandeep Lamichhane picked a batsman who is yet to play in the IPL

IPL team Delhi Capitals' young sensation Sandeep Lamichhane picked Kolkata Knight Riders' latest acquisition, Tom Banton as the toughest batsman to bowl to.

Speaking in a live Instagram session with the official handle of IPL team Delhi Capitals, Lamichhane spoke on a variety of topics including home quarantine, his cricketing journey, idols while growing up and much more. Unsurprisingly, he revealed Shane Warne and Sachin Tendulkar as his idols while growing up, but his choice as the toughest batsman to bowl at surprised everyone.

Lamichhane, of Melbourne Stars, has been at the receiving end of Tom Banton's fury in Australia's Big Bash League. In one such instance, Lamichhane leaked as many as 19 runs in an over with the Brisbane Heat batsman smashing the mystery spinner for 2 fours and a six of consecutive deliveries.

The Nepal international, who played six games and picked up eight wickets in IPL 2019, had this to say when asked to pick a batsman he found extremely tough to bowl to:

"I think Tom Banton. He is a new sensation with so many cricketing shots in his book... He smashes not only the spinners but also the fast bowlers."

DC spinner Sandeep Lamichhane played six games and picked up eight wickets in IPL 2019

Tom Banton was roped in by IPL team KKR

IPL-bound Tom Banton

Tom Banton was roped in by IPL franchise KKR for a whopping sum of one crore rupees in the IPL Auction held in 2019. The Somerset opening batsman's flamboyance and batting style have drawn comparisons to former England captain Kevin Pietersen.

Advertisement

He is already considered a hit in the T20 format through his heroics in the Vitality Blast as well as the BBL. Banton has won the hearts of everyone with his innovative strokeplay, having mastered the art of playing scoops and reverse sweeps. His biggest moment of fame came when he hit 549 runs at an average of 42.23 and a strike-rate of 161.47 in the 2019 edition of England's top T20 competition.

He enhanced his reputation by smashing the second-fastest fifty in the history of the BBL. That knock in the last edition of Australia's premier T20 competition also included five consecutive sixes in an over.