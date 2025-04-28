Sanjana Ganesan leaves Wankhede Stadium with son Angad Jasprit Bumrah after MI vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan and their son Angad attended the IPL 2025 match between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, April 27. Bumrah bowled a splendid spell for MI, registering figures of 4-0-22-4.

Ad

Following the game, Sanjana was seen exiting the stadium with their little one. The video of her entering the bus was shared on the famous photojournalist Viral Bhayani's Instagram handle.

You can watch the clip below:

Ad

Trending

Angad was dressed in the MI jersey during the match. Pictures of him sitting in the stands with Sanjana went viral on social media during the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

LSG were set a target of 216 runs. Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for Mumbai by removing opener Aiden Markram (9) in the third over. He dismissed David Miller (24), Abdul Samad (2), and Avesh Khan (0) in the 16th over. His bowling exploits helped MI defend the 216-run target and claim a comprehensive 54-run victory.

"I'm happy he's on my team" - Will Jacks on Jasprit Bumrah following the speedster's stunning spell against LSG

Will Jacks was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in the MI vs LSG clash. He scored 29 runs off 21 balls and picked up two wickets with the ball. Speaking at the post-match presentation, he lauded Jasprit Bumrah's performance in the contest.

Ad

Jacks said he was happy he was in the same team as Bumrah, suggesting that it is extremely tough to face the ace bowler, even in the nets. Jacks said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"He's an incredible bowler. I've had the displeasure of facing him in the nets in the last few weeks and it's not enjoyable. I'm happy he's on my team. He's so incredibly skillful I think. You can't say how good he is really with words, he's just amazing to watch!"

Ad

With 174 wickets from 139 games, Jasprit Bumrah became the leading wicket-taker for MI in the IPL. He surpassed Lasith Malinga's tally of 170 wickets.

Mumbai will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. At the time of writing, the five-time champions are placed third on the points table, with six wins from 10 outings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More