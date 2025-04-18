Sanjay Manjrekar leaves out Virat Kohli but includes KL Rahul in his top 10 batters in IPL 2025

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar named his top 10 batters in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season so far, which did not include ace Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli. The list comprised batters who have at least scored 200 runs with a formidable strike rate.

Manjrekar had revealed a similar list of players earlier during the season, but Kohli had failed to make the cut on that occasion, too. Only five batters (Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt, Shreyas Iyer, and Travis Head) retained their place while five new names made it to the list, including Delhi Capitals' (DC) KL Rahul.

The wicket-keeper batter began his season with a promising cameo against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). He played back-to-back match-winning innings against his former franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Rahul played both those knocks while batting in different positions, and is DC's leading run-scorer with 238 runs in five innings at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of 154.54.

The other new names to have made it to the list are Jos Buttler, Priyansh Arya, Abhishek Sharma, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Both Arya and Sharma have been threats to the opposition in the powerplay, boasting astonishing strike rates of 216.00 and 188.61, respectively. The explosive left-handed opening batters have the ability to win a match single-handedly, with their sheer hitting prowess.

The SRH opener is currently the 10th highest run-getter in the tournament, with his 141 against PBKS giving a massive spike to his tally. Arya also scripted a historic ton in just his fourth appearance during the home clash against CSK.

Jos Buttler has also settled into his No.3 role in the Gujarat Titans (GT) batting order. The right-handed batter has scored two fifties in the campaign, including a match-winning unbeaten 73 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB.

Sanjay Manjrekar's list of top 10 batters in IPL 2025 (with best strike rates and over 200 runs):

Priyansh Arya, Nicholas Pooran, Shreyas Iyer, Abhishek Sharma, Phil Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Heinrich Klassen, Jos Buttler, and KL Rahul

Virat Kohli fails to find a spot again despite an average of 62 and a strike rate of 143.35

RCB opening batter Virat Kohli is the only batter, alongside Shreyas Iyer, to have an average of over 60 with a run tally of over 200 runs. The reigning Orange Cap winner has also been relatively consistent, scoring three fifties in six outings, with a very healthy average.

Kohli's chemistry and intent, along with Phil Salt at the top of the order, have played a huge role in RCB's commanding start to the campaign. The ace player has recorded 248 runs in the season, and is currently the sixth-highest run scorer.

