Sanjiv Goenka bows to Shardul Thakur after match-winning effort in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) chairman Sanjiv Goenka bowed down to Shardul Thakur after his match-winning effort in their IPL 2025 match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, March 27. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad played host to the contest.

Shardul Thakur initially went unsold at the mega auction last year but was drafted into the LSG squad earlier this month as a replacement for Mohsin Khan. The all-rounder proved his worth and repaid the faith shown by the Super Giants franchise with a four-wicket haul against a dangerous SRH batting unit.

His spell tilted the game in LSG's favor as it helped them restrict SRH to a below-par total of 190 for nine in the first innings. Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52) then smashed aggressive half-centuries to power the Lucknow-based side to the target in 16.1 overs.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka interacted with Shardul Thakur after the match and bowed down to him while appreciating his brilliant efforts. You can watch the moment in the video below (at 0:22):

"During Ranji Trophy knockouts, Zaheer Khan called me"- Shardul Thakur on getting a chance from LSG after going unsold at IPL 2025 mega auction

At the post-game presentation, Shardul Thakur was adjudged Player of the Match for his magnificent bowling performance in the first innings. While speaking after receiving the award, Thakur opened up that LSG mentor Zaheer Khan approached him during the Ranji Trophy knockouts, looking for a potential injury replacement. He said:

"I had made my plans. I had also signed for county, but during Ranji Trophy knockouts, Zaheer Khan called me and told me to stay switched on, and I could start if drafted as an injury replacement. It was a bad day in the auction that I didn't get picked by a franchise, but then something happened, be it life or cricket."

Reflecting on his match-winning bowling performance against SRH, Thakur added:

"I thought Abhishek and Head take their chances so I thought, why not take my chances as well. A bowler has very little help on such pitches, surfaces should be prepared in such a way that both bowlers and batters have an advantage. Shouldn't be such that the bowler looks at the scoreboard and then sees that 250-260 is the target."

LSG will next face the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 1) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

