Sanjiv Goenka cuts frustrated figure in discussion with Rishabh Pant after LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared frustrated as he engaged in a discussion with team captain Rishabh Pant following their defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 13th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The match took place on Tuesday, April 1, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

After being put in to bat, LSG posted 171/7 in their 20 overs, with Nicholas Pooran (44 off 30) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33) top-scoring for the side. However, skipper Rishabh Pant struggled with his form, managing just two runs off five balls.

In response, Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh came out firing, scoring 69 off 34 balls, in a knock that included nine fours and three sixes.

Captain Shreyas Iyer was equally impressive, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 30 balls while Nehal Wadhera finished on 43* off 25. The Kings cruised to a dominant eight-wicket victory with 22 balls to spare.

Following the game, the LSG owner was spotted in a conversation with Pant, where he looked visibly frustrated.

Here are the pictures of the moment:

The Super Giants are currently in sixth place on the points table, with two points from three matches.

"We were 20-25 runs short" - LSG skipper Rishabh Pant reflects on the loss against PBKS

Following the eight-wicket loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant reflected on the game during the post-game presentation, He stated that the team was still evaluating the conditions at their home venue and felt they were 20-25 runs short with the bat.

Pant said (as quoted by Cricbuzz):

“It (the total) wasn't enough; we were 20-25 runs short but that's part and parcel of the game. Still assessing the conditions at our home ground. It's always going to be difficult to get a big total when you lose early wickets but each and every player is trying hard to take the game forward.

"The idea was to get a slow wicket. I think the slower balls were sticking in. We got to learn from this game and move forward. There are a lot of positives, can't say much."

LSG will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) next in Lucknow on Friday, April 4.

